VIDEO: Azzi Fudd gives Paige Bueckers "princess treatment" in latest TikTok

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is experiencing a tough start to her WNBA career after winning the national championship with the UConn Huskies in April and being selected No. 1 overall in the draft. The Wings are 0-4 to start the season, most recently falling 83-75 to the Atlanta Dream on Saturday evening. Bueckers contributed 11 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Before the game, Buecker's best friend and UConn standout Azzi Fudd posted a TikTok video of the duo dining out, featuring a hilarious conversation about the extravagance of the meal.

"How much was it? Fudd asked.

"200$," Paige Bueckers replied.

"Oh, that's not bad," Fudd replied.

Fudd further tagged the clip with a caption regarding the treatment that the best friends share when together.

"Princess treatment every time I'm with her #spoiled @PaigeBueckers," Fudd wrote.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd have been best friends for years

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd first met during the FIBA U16 AmeriCup Team USA trials in 2017 as high school stars where they battled for a spot in the Team USA roster for the competition. During an interview with AP, Fudd revealed how she looked down on Bueckers at first until she saw her hooping, leading to their friendship blossoming.

“I was trying out for the point guard position and so was she,” Fudd said. “I can’t remember if we were on the same team or opposite teams but they already made a few cuts and we were getting down to who the actual 12 were going to be and I remember thinking, ‘This little white girl has nothing on me. I don’t have to worry about her, I will make the next cut over her.’”

After the camp, Bueckers and Fudd became fast friends and the former even convinced the latter's parents with the help of film to let her attend UConn so that the duo could play together. Bueckers was the No. 1 prospect in the country at the time and the following year, Fudd committed to the Huskies as the No. 1-ranked player in the country according to ESPN.

During their careers in Storrs, the duo was plagued by season-ending injuries limiting their shared game time. During the two seasons when they played the most games together, they reached two national championship games, losing one and winning one. While Paige Bueckers departed for the WNBA via the draft, Azzi Fudd opted to remain in college basketball for an extra year with the Huskies.

