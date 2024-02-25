VIDEO: Bronny James showered with ‘Who’s your daddy’ chants by UCLA crowd

USC freshman guard Bronny James was greeted with jeers of "overrated" and "Who's your daddy?" by the UCLA crowd when he checked in at the scorer's table.

James entered at the 13:31 mark in the first half when the Trojans were up 10-7.

He contributed two points, one rebound and two assists in a few minutes when he stepped inside the court.

The game is a rematch of the January 27 showdown where UCLA outclassed USC 65-50. The son of NBA great LeBron James Sr. played 15 minutes off the bench and produced two points, four rebounds and one block in 13 minutes of action. He was 0-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line.

Bronny James picks USC over UCLA

James On3.com's NIL valuation is pegged at $5.8 million, picking USC over UCLA, Ohio State and Oregon as his school of choice this season.

The 19-year-old joined the program that has made the previous NCAA tournaments and won 20+ games in seven of the last eight years under coach Andy Enfield. The school can help him prepare for the NBA Draft after the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season closes.

The 6-foot-4 guard is not living up to the hype he's been given. In 18 games, James has produced pedestrian numbers, averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals. He has made 36.5% of his shots from the field, including 27.5% from the three-point line.

There were reports that he is looking to put his name in this year's NBA Draft and it could affect his father's free agency decision as James Sr. wants to play with his son.

LeBron has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season but various sources are saying that he could decline it and test unrestricted free agency if an NBA team other than the Los Angeles Lakers would pick his son in the NBA Draft.

After the UCLA game, the Trojans (10-16, 4-11 in Pac-12) will have four more games against Washington State, Washington, Arizona State and No. 4 Arizona. USC will look to salvage some positive vibes in the remaining games of the season.

