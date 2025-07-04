[VIDEO] Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife, La La, tries her hand at guarding son, Kiyan, in hilarious offseason snippet

Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, is preparing for his freshman year at Syracuse, and his mom, La La, is doing her best to help him with his college journey. Kiyan, a four-star shooting guard, signed with the Orange in November last year.

On Thursday, La La visited the Carmelo K. Anthony Center — Syracuse’s basketball practice facility named after her ex-husband — to watch Kiyan practice.

She shared several videos of her visit on Instagram story, including a clip of trying to guard the young hooper but failing miserably as Kiyan launched a smooth 3-pointer over his mother.

"I never stood a chance," Lala wrote, adding a series of face with tears of joys emojis.

Here's the video shared by NcaaNoobita on X:

La La has been very supportive of Kiyan, be it through attending his high school games or acknowledging his achievements on social media, despite her tight schedule as a TV personality.

On her visit to the facility, she also met former Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and featured him in one of her Instagram stories

"Hanging at Syracuse today with the legend himself, coach Boeheim," La La wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@lala/IG)

Under Boeheim, Anthony's father, Carmelo, led Syracuse to its first and only national title in 2003.

Kiyan Anthony reveals Carmelo and La La embarrass him with funny posts

Kiyan Anthony is used to having famous parents — his dad, Carmelo Anthony, is an NBA legend, while his mom, La La Anthony, is a TV personality, actress and businesswoman. But that doesn't mean he has always liked what they post about him on social media.

During an exclusive interview with People last month, the New York native shared that there have been times when his parents have embarrassed him with their posts.

"Oh, they still do (embarrass me). They post a lot of videos that I don't want them to post," Kiyan said. "But it's all good. It's all jokes. They see me more than anybody, so they got all the funny videos of me, and sometimes they like to troll and post it."

Kiyan Anthony, who played high school basketball for Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York, will join a Syracuse team that finished 14-19 last season. He has a lot to prove if he wants to lead the Orange to a national title like his dad.

