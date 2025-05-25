Video: Ex-UConn star Paige Bueckers playfully pokes Azzi Fudd with bump on her head

Azzi Fudd has been a constant cheerleader for Paige Bueckers during her rookie WNBA season. Whether it’s her homecoming game in Minnesota or a road game against Atlanta, Fudd has stepped up for her former UConn teammate. Her gestures have become a focal point for fans on social media, who appreciate the ongoing bond between the two guards.
On Saturday, as Bueckers headed to the locker room at the Gateway Center, a lighthearted moment offered a glimpse of their playful camaraderie. When Fudd saw her walking toward the corridor, the Dallas Wings guard gently bumped her on the back of her head. A fan shared the interaction on their X.
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers dominated the Huskies' backcourt for four years. They recently led UConn to its first NCAA championship since 2016, marking the school's 12th national title, the most of any men's or women's program.
They also played a key role in the 85-41 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in November, making coach Geno Auriemma the winningest coach in NCAA history.
Azzi Fudd on what Paige Bueckers can translate to the WNBA
As Azzi Fudd sat courtside during the Dallas Wings' game against the Atlanta Dream, she interacted with reporter Autumn Johnson amid the game. After expressing her "moment of pride" to watch Paige Bueckers, she emphasized the skills that the guard can quickly transfer to the WNBA.
"I feel like Paige is a sneaky good defender," she said. "I don’t know if that will take off but I also think she’s an incredible passer. And I feel like that was kind of overlooked a little bit last year.
"These last couple of games - she had, what, 10 assists last game, I think - to see her facilitate like she can. It’s going to be fun."
Paige Bueckers is currently averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals across four games. She has yet to find her shooting touch, averaging a 34.0% efficiency (17 of 50 attempts). So far, her best performance came against Minnesota, where she recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.
Azzi Fudd had the opportunity to join Bueckers in the WNBA this season. After being named the Most Outstanding Player for the 2025 Final Four, her draft stock was at an all-time high. However, a conversation with Geno Auriemma led her to return to UConn.
