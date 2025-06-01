Video: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks shares hilarious clip of 12 months old kid laying on the road

On Saturday, Kia Brooks, Flau’jae Johnson’s mom, shared a lighthearted offseason moment on Instagram. In a clip that appeared to be on a driveway, Johnson and Brooks were seen reacting to her 12-month-old son lying face down on the ground.

Johnson and Brooks laughed as the child lay on the floor before Johnson approached him. Brooks captioned the video, welcoming fans into her world of balancing adult children and a newborn, which is a test of love. Johnson held the baby as she playfully resisted the urge to carry him, to avoid his “dirty self’ from touching her. Later, Brooks was seen sorting crabs into a brown paper bag.

“May love, patience and grace guide you through this beautiful, crazy ride called parenting.😂❤️🙏🏾💪🏾,” Brooks wrote.

In her professional life, Kia Brooks is more than just Flau’jae’s mom. She also doubles as her manager. After the tragic passing of her husband, Kia stepped up as a single mom to raise Flau’jae and her other children. Determined to support Flau’jae’s growing career in both entertainment and sports, Kia founded TFNA Entertainment & Sports Management.

Brooks has been instrumental in securing NIL deals for Johnson and has helped increase her daughter’s NIL valuation to around $1.5 million (according to On3). On Instagram, Brooks proudly shares Johnson’s achievements and endorsement deals, often referring to herself as “The NIL Momager.”

Flau’jae Johnson references her mom, Kia Brooks, impact on managing her finances.

Flau’jae Johnson has continued to build a brand and a financial future off of it through her NIL deals. The LSU guard is reported to have secured over 40 NIL deals, partnering with major brands like JBL, Oreo, Experian, Powerade, Samsung and MassMutual.

Johnson spoke about investing in real estate, growing her business portfolio and reinvesting in her brand. In an interview with Business Insider released on Apr. 24, Johnson credited her mom and manager, Kia Brooks, with guiding her toward sound financial decisions.

“I bought a lot of property,” Johnson said. “Investing in things that build your portfolio but passively.”

Johnson spoke about her motivation not to take her background for granted and to also help people. She expressed what it was like growing up without exposure to wealth.

“I never really saw money in my family. Coming from where I come from, you just really don't want to take it for granted and you want to help people.”

While she’s preparing for her final college basketball season and entering the WNBA draft, Flau’jae Johnson is also building multiple streams of income. One standout deal was with the women’s 3x3 basketball league Unrivaled in December, where she became the second college athlete to sign and even received an ownership stake.

