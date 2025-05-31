"Every stage made me sharper": Flau'jae Johnson drops throwback carousel from her America’s Got Talent episode as a young rapper 

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson opted against declaring for the 2025 WNBA draft in favor of staying an extra season in college basketball with the Tigers. During the offseason, Johnson has continued to shore up her reputation as a talented rapper by releasing two songs.

Ad

She has become a popular figure in college basketball circles due to her balancing both her basketball and rap career while excelling at both. She started her journey to stardom by appearing in the television show "The Rap Game" when she was 13 years old and in season 14 of "America's Got Talent" when she was 14 years old.

On Friday, the multi-talented LSU star posted a throwback on Instagram of her appearances on both "America's Got Talent" and "The Rap Game."

Ad

Trending

She captioned the post:

"Remember when I was that little girl on The Rap Game, and on America’s Got Talent…They said, 'You got something…but you not there yet.' I didn’t take that as hate I took it as fuel. I knew I had it in me, just had to grow into it.

Ad

"Every verse, every setback, every stage made me sharper. I ain’t new to this, I been putting in work. “Not yet” just meant my time was coming. And now? I’m here. Can You Hear Me Now?"

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson got a golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent"

Flau'jae Johnson reached the final round of the television show, "The Rap Game" though she did not clinch a record deal with producer Jermaine Dupri's 'So So Def' record label. A few months later, she was invited to participate on "America's Got Talent."

During an interview with Revolt, Johnson revealed how she felt during the moment when she got the golden buzzer:

Ad

“I had that cosign when I was 14, but they had already given away all their golden buzzers, right? So, they told me that and it was like damn... because I was one of the latest additions, but another round they do is Judge Cuts.

"A celebrity judge comes, and they get one golden buzzer. Chris Hardwick gave it to me,” she added. “He was so touched. I was overcome with emotions. And when the golden buzzer stuff [happens], the confetti was falling down on me... It was just like my dad [was just] telling me, ‘There you go.’”

Flau'jae Johnson's career has grown since then, having signed a distribution deal with Jay Z's Roc Nation in 2020 and getting the chance to collaborate with famous rappers like Lil Wayne and NLE Choppa to further her music career while thriving on the court for the LSU Tigers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here