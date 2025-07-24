Video: Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder share new look, days after surgery

The Cavinder twins — Haley and Hanna Cavinder — revealed their new look on Instagram on Wednesday. They posted a video of themselves showing off their new hair, which came a week after the sisters underwent breast augmentation surgery.&quot;hair of our dreams,&quot; the post's caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe twins, who played their final season of college basketball at Miami last season, have been enjoying the post-graduate life. Haley Cavinder got engaged to Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson in April and moved to Texas with her fiancé.The twins document everything on social media, from their workouts to their sponsored content and their personal lives. Last week on TikTok, they opened up about their decision to get cosmetic surgery.&quot;Say goodbye to these little, itty, bitty t**ies, b**hes, because 24 hours from now, I’m gonna have a rack,&quot; a voiceover on the video said.View on TikTokHaley and Hanna Cavinder have continued to update their followers every day on their recovery from the surgery. They revealed that the first day after the procedure was the hardest and that they were struggling to sleep.Their final season with the Hurricanes did not end the way they wanted after failing to make the NCAA Tournament. Miami finished 14-15 with just four wins in ACC play.Haley and Hanna Cavinder talk post-surgery care, rest and recovery journeyHaley and Hanna Cavinder have been very open and honest about their experience with breast enhancement surgery. On Wednesday, they posted another video on Instagram — this time a Get Ready With Us video — where the sisters went into details about the surgery and recovery process.&quot;This is just something we’ve really been wanting — we want to emphasize that,&quot; the twins said in the video. &quot;Obviously, this isn’t something you have to get done; we just wanted to share our experience. It feels so much more feminine, and I’m really glad I took ibuprofen afterward. We both had to be on an antibiotic, just for infection prevention—that was non-negotiable.&quot;My recovery process has been really good, way better than I expected. Our pain tolerance is very high, and we’re doing a lot of steps right now. We can’t sweat during the recovery process, but we’re going to start lower-body movements soon. No weights yet — we’ll begin tomorrow—but we’re being very cautious and careful while working out.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe twins were two of the highest NIL earners in college basketball, signing deals with several brands, including Under Armour, Victoria's Secret and GHOST.