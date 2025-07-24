  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Video: Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder share new look, days after surgery

Video: Former Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder share new look, days after surgery

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 24, 2025 04:15 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 23 Women
Ex-Miami stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder - Source: Getty

The Cavinder twins — Haley and Hanna Cavinder — revealed their new look on Instagram on Wednesday. They posted a video of themselves showing off their new hair, which came a week after the sisters underwent breast augmentation surgery.

Ad
"hair of our dreams," the post's caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The twins, who played their final season of college basketball at Miami last season, have been enjoying the post-graduate life. Haley Cavinder got engaged to Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson in April and moved to Texas with her fiancé.

The twins document everything on social media, from their workouts to their sponsored content and their personal lives. Last week on TikTok, they opened up about their decision to get cosmetic surgery.

Ad
"Say goodbye to these little, itty, bitty t**ies, b**hes, because 24 hours from now, I’m gonna have a rack," a voiceover on the video said.
Ad

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have continued to update their followers every day on their recovery from the surgery. They revealed that the first day after the procedure was the hardest and that they were struggling to sleep.

Their final season with the Hurricanes did not end the way they wanted after failing to make the NCAA Tournament. Miami finished 14-15 with just four wins in ACC play.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder talk post-surgery care, rest and recovery journey

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have been very open and honest about their experience with breast enhancement surgery. On Wednesday, they posted another video on Instagram — this time a Get Ready With Us video — where the sisters went into details about the surgery and recovery process.

Ad
"This is just something we’ve really been wanting — we want to emphasize that," the twins said in the video. "Obviously, this isn’t something you have to get done; we just wanted to share our experience. It feels so much more feminine, and I’m really glad I took ibuprofen afterward. We both had to be on an antibiotic, just for infection prevention—that was non-negotiable.
Ad
"My recovery process has been really good, way better than I expected. Our pain tolerance is very high, and we’re doing a lot of steps right now. We can’t sweat during the recovery process, but we’re going to start lower-body movements soon. No weights yet — we’ll begin tomorrow—but we’re being very cautious and careful while working out."
Ad

The twins were two of the highest NIL earners in college basketball, signing deals with several brands, including Under Armour, Victoria's Secret and GHOST.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications