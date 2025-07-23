  • home icon
  "I've never seen myself with this" - Former Miami star Haley Cavinder, sister Hanna get 100% real following breast surgery

By Nishant
Modified Jul 23, 2025 19:18 GMT
Haley and Hanna Cavinder recently underwent breast surgery. Not shying from talking about it, the twins shared details and answered questions related to their surgery experience in a 'Get Ready With Us' Instagram reel.

"We are one week out officially today. So we had a surgery a week ago," Cavinder said.

They talked about the support they received from the nurses and other women there.

"All the nurses there were so nice. They were literally so fun. They put Morgan Wallen when we were in surgery. Like, they asked us 'What song?" Haley said. "Watching other girls go through their recovery and sharing tips and advice, because that made me feel so much better."
Further, they talked about their consultation with the doctor:

"We were very specific when we went to our consultation with him regarding sizing, if we wanted under or over the muscle and things like that. So, we did go under the muscle with Motiva implants. They're newer on the market. There's definitely more very natural feeling. Compared to regular implants, we did 202 cc regular, but if it's Motiva implants, it's 190 cc."
Discussing if they're happy with it, Haley Cavinder said:

"Absolutely. I think it took a second to get used to, just because I've never seen myself with this."

Hanna Cavinder explained why having breast surgery was important to her.

"Haley and I are into health and fitness. It, like, completely changes your confidence. I think when you do have insecurity and stuff. There are certain things that you can change. And now this is just something we really, really have been wanting."
Although she emphasized that it wasn't necessary, it was merely their desire to give their thoughts on the process.

"This is not something that you have to get done. We just thought we wanted to share our experience," Hanna added.

Hanna then delves into the post-surgery recovery and care process, which includes antibiotics, avoiding excessive sweating and restrictions on exercise.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder share 7-Step NIL playbook in the Under Armour campaign

Haley and Hanna Cavinder revealed the seven steps that helped them become NIL millionaires in a new Under Armour campaign. Titled "How To Be An NIL Influencer," the campaign outlines their journey from college basketball stars to branding powerhouses.

Key steps in the process included excelling in sports, building a 7 million following on social media, partnering with Under Armour and starring in a Dick’s Sporting Goods campaign.

The former Miami standouts have parted from basketball but continue to make an impact off the court.

Edited by Gio Vergara
