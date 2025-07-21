  • home icon
One week after surgery, Haley Cavinder shares date night snap with fiancé Jake Ferguson

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jul 21, 2025 18:22 GMT
Jake Feruguson
Jake Feruguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder (image credits: getty, instagram/haleycavinder)

As the NFL gears up for training camp, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson spent one final evening with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder. The couple made sure to capture the memory.

Cavinder, a former NCAA basketball standout turned influencer, posted a selfie on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. It featured a cozy moment with Ferguson before his departure.

"last night, date night before he leaves for camp," Cavinder wrote.

Haley underwent a cosmetic procedure alongside her twin sister, Hanna, on July 12. It was a choice she and her sister openly discussed with their audience.

Jake Ferguson&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder&#039;s IG story
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder's IG story

Here is an older Instagram post of Haley before the surgery.

Haley made the jump from hardwood to social media effortlessly. After a well-documented career in college basketball, at Fresno State and Miami, she shifted gears towards developing a digital brand. Along with Hanna, she has gained millions of followers through content and brand deals.

Her public and personal lives intersected in a big way when Ferguson proposed during a surprise beachfront engagement in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, in April.

The Cowboys' training camp is set to start on Tuesday, and will go on through Aug. 13.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée and her twin sister document the recovery process across multiple social platforms

The Cavinder twins’ decision to undergo breast augmentation created discussion not because of their choice, but of how open they were about it.

In the days preceding it, they teased the announcement with a gym TikTok. They kept the mood light as Haley documented her first experience with anesthesia, and Hanna joked about the sibling surgery calendar.

Haley compared the aftermath of surgery to the soreness following a hard chest workout. The twins updated fans regularly through videos and captions, describing how they felt "mobile but sore" as they recovered.

While Haley continues to manage influencer life and her accelerating relationship in the public eye, she has also had her moment in the spotlight. She appeared to call out her sister's ex, Carson Beck, for cheating rumors, and the moment went viral in April.

More recently, Jake Ferguson playfully clapped back after Hanna teased Haley for skipping a Morgan Wallen concert in Miami to support her fiancé.

