Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shares breast implant update with twin Hanna 3 months after getting engaged to Cowboys TE

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, and her twin sister Hanna announced on an Instagram post on Wednesday that they were getting breast implants. They teased the surgery with a gym video lip-syncing to:

“Say goodbye to these little, itty, bitty t***ies, b****es... because 24 hours from now, I’m gonna have a rack.”

In a follow-up Instagram video, Haley was seen lying in bed with a nurse prepping her, while Hanna joked in the caption:

“Still trying to figure out how being 3 minutes older means she gets her job first.”

Hours later, Haley shared an update!

In a separate Instagram video, she said:

"Okay, so this was my first time going under, so I was a little nervous, but it was amazing. My anesthesia kind of wore off, so I'm feeling good. I just feel like I hit a really hard chest workout.

She joked that her twin sister, Hanna, who had the surgery after her, was still a bit out of it:

"Dwayne just entered the chat. She's up, she's just a little faded."

Then she turned the camera toward Hanna, saying:

“Hanna, say hi.”

Haley also mentioned she’d eaten some protein oatmeal and joked about how hard it was not being able to have coffee before the surgery.

“I don't remember shit,” she laughed. “But we will update you guys on everything else coming soon. And thank you guys for all the support, y’all.”

This comes after Haley and Jake got engaged on April 17, 2025, when Jake popped the question during a beachfront surprise in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Haley thought they were headed to dinner, but instead, she got a bouquet of white flowers and a diamond ring.

Jake Ferguson clapped back at Hanna Cavinder after ex-NCAA basketball star teased twin Haley Cavinder about skipping Morgan Wallen's concert

On Sunday, Hanna Cavinder attended a Morgan Wallen concert at Hard Rock Stadium decked out in Miami Dolphins gear, holding a second jersey meant for her twin sister Haley, who skipped the event to rep her fiancé, Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson.

The official account of the Hard Rock Stadium posted a short clip of the moment on Instagram and wrote:

"We’ve got 1/2 of Cavinder Twins here at Hard Rock Stadium for Morgan Wallen."😅🐬

To which Haley wrote,

"This is awkward."

Hanna followed and commented:

"Go Fins..Sry, Jake Ferguson, ILY."

Jake Ferguson slid into the comments with:

“Yeah, you’re in the nosebleeds this year."

After skipping Morgan Wallen's concert in Miami, Haley showed up to support her fiancé at the Flex Work Youth Camp, where Ferguson was mentoring kids and signing autographs.

