Jake Ferguson drops 4-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder skips Morgan Wallen concert to attend Cowboys TE’s football camp

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, joined the NFL star to cheer for him at the Flex Work Youth Camp. Ahead of the start of the new season, the Dallas Cowboys tight end spent some time with young kids to help them with their game and provide them with some valuable tips. He practiced with the kids and signed autographs.

On Monday, the Cavinder Twins shared a few pictures of their weekend outing on Instagram. The post also included a snap of Ferguson with his fiancée, which was reshared by the NFL star on his Instagram account with a sweet caption.

“Wifey came to support,” Ferguson wrote.

Jake Ferguson drops 4-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder snubs Morgan Wallen concert to attend Cowboys TE’s football camp/@jakeferg84

Haley Cavinder skipped the Morgan Wallen concert in Miami to join her beau at the football camp. His sister, Hanna, attended the show and shared a hilarious video on her Instagram account, wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey with overlay text that read:

“pov: my twin is a wag for the Cowboys, so she wouldn’t put on the Dolphins jersey.”

Haley Cavinder has been dating Jake Ferguson for almost two years. They went official with their relationship in September 2023 and earlier this year announced their engagement.

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée shares romantic snaps of their Michigan vacation

Jake Ferguson is making the most of the offseason to spend time with his fiancée. Earlier this month, he joined her for a vacation at Paw Paw Lake in Michigan.

Haley Cavinder shared pictures of their romantic getaway on her Instagram account with a one-word caption.

"Us," she wrote.

Haley Cavinder wore knitted off-white pants for the outing, pairing them with a crop top and a cap, while Jake Ferguson opted to wear a comfortable casual outfit. He donned a black T-shirt and multicolored shorts.

Meanwhile, last month, Haley Cavinder joined her sister Hanna to attend a LIV Golf event and posted the pictures on her Instagram account.

"met some goats, had some beers, played some golf," Haley wrote.

The Cavinder twins donned matching white outfits for the outing and also shared videos of playing golf. She also shared a video of having a good time with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the Tight End University event.

Ferguson is gearing up for his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys, which is scheduled to start in September.

