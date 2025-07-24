VIDEO: Former UNC star Ian Jackson shares his ideal hooping venue and the possibility of playing at Drake's gym

Former North Carolina guard Ian Jackson sat down with co-host Pat Wavyy in the latest episode of &quot;The Captain Jack Show&quot; last week to discuss an array of topics, including their dream basketball venue. On Wednesday, the show's Instagram account posted a snippet of the episode that featured Jackson detailing the one arena he would choose to play the most.&quot;My ideal gym is the (Madison Square Garden). It was beautiful in there. That's probably my favorite place I've ever been in,&quot; Jackson said.Pat Wavyy also shared his ideal hoop venue, and it caught Jackson by surprise.&quot;I think I want to hoop in Drake's crib,&quot; Wavyy said.&quot;Drake's house?&quot;&quot;Yeah, that was like the first person I have seen with a gym (within a house),&quot; Wavyy replied. &quot;Drake's gym in his crib is fake tough, man.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWavyy then suggested Ian Jackson should contact Drake to see if the Canadian rapper would allow them to work out in his gym. Jackson quickly shot down the idea and said he wouldn't respond.Jackson, who left North Carolina in April, committed to Rick Pitino and St. John's later that month. He had the privilege of playing at Madison Square Garden last season with the Tar Heels, where they defeated UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic. He scored 24 points in the win.Ian Jackson sends a message for St. John's Red Storm fansIan Jackson only started 12 games last season with the Tar Heels and averaged 11.9 points. He is known for playing with tremendous energy and athleticism.In an episode of his show last week, Jackson sent a message to St. John's fans that he meant business.&quot;I just want to show how big of a winner I really am,&quot; he said (21:55). &quot;That’s probably the most important thing to me right now — getting us to a level where we can win another Big East Championship, and where we can try to win a national title.&quot;So getting back to that level, proving that I’m going to go out there and do whatever I have to do that night to win the game — whether it’s defend, make shots, rebound — whatever I need to do to win the game is what I’m going to do.&quot;Ian Jackson will need to further prove himself with the Red Storm next season to boost his NBA draft stock.