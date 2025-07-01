Video: Haley Cavinder shares moments from golf session with fiancé Jake Ferguson and her twin Hanna

Haley Cavinder and her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, spent Sunday golfing together. Cavinder shared glimpses of the outing through an Instagram reel on Tuesday.

Cavinder, who’s learning the sport, played with a wooden golf while Ferguson used an iron. Both managed to land their shots on the green, but their putting left room for improvement. Ferguson overshot the hole, and Cavinder’s attempt fell slightly short.

Eventually, Ferguson got the ball in and won the round, while Haley promised to "come back again together" for her win.

"Play a par 3 with us @stonebriarcountryclub ⛳️ #golf," she captioned the post.

With NFL training camp approaching, Ferguson will soon shift focus back to the Dallas Cowboys. Ferguson, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin, had a breakout 2023 season with 761 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He earned the Pro Bowl honours.

Meanwhile, Haley Cavinder had an excellent collegiate basketball career before retirement. She began at Fresno State (2019–2022), where she averaged nearly 20 points per game and set an NCAA single-season free throw percentage record (97.3 %). She earned Mountain West Freshman of the Year (2020) and Player of the Year (2021).

In 2022, she transferred to Miami. As a senior, she led the Hurricanes to the Elite Eight while averaging 12.2 points and 4.9 rebounds. During the 2024‑25 season, she posted 18.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg and 4.7 apg. This earned her second All‑ACC Second Team honour.

Jake Ferguson responds to Haley Cavinder’s TEU post with playful message

Jake Ferguson shared a lighthearted two-word reaction to fiancée Haley Cavinder's Instagram post. In the post, she shared photos from Tight Ends University 2025.

Cavinder, who was joined by her twin sister Hanna, can be seen enjoying her weekend with golf rounds and selfies alongside NFL legends, as she referred to them as “GOATS.”

Ferguson reshared the post on his Instagram story.

“Fiancé shorty," he wrote on his story.

Ferguson's IG story

At TEU, he also featured in a viral TikTok with his rival, 49ers star George Kittle.

The couple has gained a lot of interest over the past year. This was after Ferguson proposed in March during a beach ceremony in Fort Myers, Florida, after 18 months of dating.

Cavinder, who retired from basketball, continues to be an influencer with her sister. They share a combined TikTok and Instagram presence and have over four million followers.

