Jake Ferguson sends 2-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder with sister Hanna brag about meeting "GOATS" at TEU 2025

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson found a lighthearted way to respond after his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared glimpses of her recent trip to Tight Ends University.
On Sunday, Cavinder posted a series of photos capturing the weekend’s highlights, including rounds of golf and meet-ups with some of pro football’s most celebrated players, whom she dubbed “GOATS.” The photos also included her twin sister Hanna, who also attended the event with her.
One snapshot showed Cavinder relaxing in a striking blue swimsuit.
Ferguson reshared that moment to his own Instagram story on Sunday, adding a short caption that simply read:
“Fiancé shorty.”
Jake Ferguson joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2022. He has steadily become one of the team’s most productive offensive weapons. He left his mark with 761 yards receiving and five touchdowns during a Pro Bowl 2023 campaign. This took his career totals to 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns through 47 games.
Earlier this year, Ferguson proposed to Cavinder during a beach ceremony in Fort Myers, Florida. The engagement followed nearly 18 months of dating and was documented extensively on social media, with Cavinder later describing wedding planning as its kind of competition.
In March, she also announced her retirement from basketball.
Viral TikTok collaboration with Jake Ferguson and George Kittle during TEU weekend
Beyond the social media updates, Tight Ends University offered a chance for Jake Ferguson to catch up with fellow NFL standouts. One of the more unexpected scenes from the weekend involved San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.
Despite the on-field rivalry between Dallas and San Francisco, Ferguson and Kittle shook hands in a collaborative TikTok clip that quickly gained traction online.
Ferguson and Cavinder have cultivated a following over the past two years, thanks in part to Cavinder Twins’ prolific social media presence. Along with her twin sister, Hanna, she has built a digital audience exceeding four million TikTok fans.
