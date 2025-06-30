Jake Ferguson sends 2-word message as fiancée Haley Cavinder with sister Hanna brag about meeting "GOATS" at TEU 2025

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson found a lighthearted way to respond after his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared glimpses of her recent trip to Tight Ends University.

Ad

On Sunday, Cavinder posted a series of photos capturing the weekend’s highlights, including rounds of golf and meet-ups with some of pro football’s most celebrated players, whom she dubbed “GOATS.” The photos also included her twin sister Hanna, who also attended the event with her.

One snapshot showed Cavinder relaxing in a striking blue swimsuit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ferguson reshared that moment to his own Instagram story on Sunday, adding a short caption that simply read:

“Fiancé shorty.”

Jake Ferguson sends 2-word message to fiancée Haley Cavinder (IG)

Jake Ferguson joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin in 2022. He has steadily become one of the team’s most productive offensive weapons. He left his mark with 761 yards receiving and five touchdowns during a Pro Bowl 2023 campaign. This took his career totals to 149 receptions for 1,429 yards and seven touchdowns through 47 games.

Ad

Earlier this year, Ferguson proposed to Cavinder during a beach ceremony in Fort Myers, Florida. The engagement followed nearly 18 months of dating and was documented extensively on social media, with Cavinder later describing wedding planning as its kind of competition.

In March, she also announced her retirement from basketball.

Viral TikTok collaboration with Jake Ferguson and George Kittle during TEU weekend

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Beyond the social media updates, Tight Ends University offered a chance for Jake Ferguson to catch up with fellow NFL standouts. One of the more unexpected scenes from the weekend involved San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

Ad

Despite the on-field rivalry between Dallas and San Francisco, Ferguson and Kittle shook hands in a collaborative TikTok clip that quickly gained traction online.

Ferguson and Cavinder have cultivated a following over the past two years, thanks in part to Cavinder Twins’ prolific social media presence. Along with her twin sister, Hanna, she has built a digital audience exceeding four million TikTok fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.