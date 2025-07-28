  • home icon
  Video: Shaq's son Shaqir O'Neal shares sweet clip messing with mom Shaunie in the car

Video: Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal shares sweet clip messing with mom Shaunie in the car

By Pranav Khatri
Published Jul 28, 2025 15:51 GMT
44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards - Source: Getty
44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards (Credits: Getty)

Four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, is set to enter his senior year at the Florida A&M Rattlers. The 6-foot-8 forward shared a wholesome video on his Instagram story on Sunday as he drove with his mother, Shaunie Henderson.

In the selfie video, the 50-year-old was seen putting on her earphones, when her son playfully pulled them out of her ears. Shaqir O'Neal's story was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named NCAA Noobita. Check it out below.

"mom son day," the story was captioned.
Shaqir O'Neal also shared a reel on his Instagram account with some highlights from his offseason.

His mother beamed with pride and shared her reaction in the comments section of the post.

"That’s my baby boy!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥," she commented.
Shaunie Henderson comments on her son, Shaqir O&#039;Neal&#039;s highlight reel (Image via Instagram @shaquironeall)
Shaunie Henderson comments on her son, Shaqir O'Neal's highlight reel (Image via Instagram @shaquironeall)

O'Neal, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas Southern Tigers, transferred to Florida A&M last season. The transfer saw his stats boom as he got more minutes with the team. However, he announced another transfer on his Instagram account Sacramento State men's basketball team next season

Last season, the forward averaged 6.7 points on 50.3% shooting, including 37.5% from behind the arc. He also grabbed 2.6 rebounds, dished out 0.8 assists, stole the ball 0.5 times and recorded 0.6 blocks in 18.1 minutes per game in 29 games.

One of his best games came in the 110-68 win against the Trinity Baptist Eagles, where he was close to recording a double-double with 26 points, nine rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 26 minutes. He shot 9-for-16 from the field, including 4-for-8 from the three-point arc, and converted 4-of-7 of his free throws.

Shaqir O'Neal joins his father at Sacramento State

Shaqir O'Neal will play his senior year at Sacramento State, a program that is overseen by his father, Shaquille O'Neal, who joined the Hornets as their general manager in a voluntary and unpaid position to help the program.

The Hornets also appointed a member of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie Team, Mike Bibby, as their head coach. The forward was also Bibby's first commitment after he entered the transfer portal in April.

"I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity," Shaqir tweeted. "I know my path is different, but I'm ready to put in the work."

The Hornets finished with a 7-25 record last season and will look to improve next season.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

