Video: UConn's KK Arnold shares fun take on how to best describe Geno Auriemma, Azzi Fudd & others through emojis 

UConn Huskies star KK Arnold took on the challenge of describing her team using only emojis, choosing an emoji that best described each player and coach. On Tuesday, Overtime WBB posted a video on Instagram of Arnold assigning emojis to several of her teammates, including Azzi Fudd and Ice Brady, and coach Geno Auriemma. Here's the video: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the clip, she was first asked to pick an emoji that best describes the UConn team. &quot;The tongue-out emoji,&quot; Arnold responded.KK Arnold then described her teammate, Azzi Fudd, as &quot;the princess emoji.&quot; She assigned the cold face emoji to Ice Brady and chose the &quot;shaking my head emoji&quot; — the facepalm emoji – for coach Auriemma. She was also asked about her playing style: &quot;The little horns emoji — the purple horn one.&quot; Lastly, she chose the wolf emoji for Jonathan the Husky, UConn's mascot. KK Arnold embraces leadership role Geno Auriemma expects from veteran players KK Arnold and Azzi Fudd are two of the most experienced players on UConn's roster. They are returning for one more year to play under Geno Auriemma. Arnold had a limited role on last year's team that went on to win the national championship, but she is expected to take on a much larger role this season. During an offseason media availability last month, Arnold expressed confidence in her ability to step up as a leader. &quot;Just coming in this year knowing the type of voice I have,&quot; Arnold said (Timestamp- 0:17 onwards). &quot;Knowing how many underclassmen we have and new people, just kind of knowing the ropes around our program, knowing what we want, knowing what coach wants and what we want as a team, and how we want to go about things on the court. &quot;I think that helped me, Azzi Fudd, Ashlynn Shade and all the returners just voice that and be the leaders on the court,&quot; she added. Arnold averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 assists in 21.2 minutes per game as a sophomore last season. How do you think KK Arnold and the UConn Huskies will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.