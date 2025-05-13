Villanova commit Acaden Lewis welcomes fans for $250 prize, exclusive kicks in a matchup vs Caleb Williams, Cam Ward and more

Acaden Lewis, a four-star guard from the 2025 class, committed to the Villanova Wildcats earlier this month. He visited Villanova on Apr. 19 and chose them over Kentucky, Miami, St. John's, Georgia, Duke and UConn.

Ad

On Monday, Lewis posted on his Instagram advertising a public scrimmage at Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Brookland, DC, on Thursday.

"Pop out Thursday to TURKEY THICKETT REC!!! Come hoop against some of the best talent in the DMV area!! If you beat the guys you get a team prize of $250!! MVP of the day gets some exclusive kicks too," Lewis captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET and Acaden Lewis, the No. 1 player in Washington, DC, according to 247Sports Composite, encouraged fans to come watch and support even if they are not playing.

He also reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Bring ya best 5 and come HOOP."

Screenshot via Instagram (@acadenlewis/IG)

Lewis will not be the only big name appearing at the event. The Instagram post also advertised the Georgetown Hoyas forward Caleb Williams, George Washington signee Jalen Rougier-Roane and Michigan State signee Cam Ward, among others as participants.

Ad

If any team manages to beat the squad consisting of the top talent in the DMV area, they will receive a cash prize of $250.

Acaden Lewis shares why Villanova felt like the right fit

According to 247Sports, 29 high-major programs offered Acaden Lewis scholarships throughout the course of his recruitment and he visited 12 of them.

The 6-foot-2 guard cut his list down to four schools last September: Kentucky, North Carolina, UConn and Duke. He ultimately committed to Mark Pope's team in November and signed with the Wildcats in the same month.

Ad

However, Lewis reopened his recruitment in April and scheduled visits to St. John's, Miami, Villanova and Georgia before committing to Kevin Willard's program.

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova," Lewis told ESPN in an interview published on May 1. "We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell.

"Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me."

Acaden Lewis will join a Villanova Wildcats team looking to bounce back after going 21-15 overall and parting ways with coach Kyle Neptune.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Salim Prajapati Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.



A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.



Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here