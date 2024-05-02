Villanova guard TJ Bamba commits to Dana Altman's Oregon ahead of 2024 college basketball season

As per Shams Charania of The Athletic, TJ Bamba is heading back to the West Coast after committing to Dana Altman's Oregon in his final year of eligibility.

After playing the last three seasons for the Washington State Cougars, Bamba spent his last playing time with the Villanova Wildcats. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 43% from the field.

Bamba began his collegiate career in the 2020–21 season and ended his first season with the Washington State Cougars, playing 23 games. Bamba started only four of those games, averaging 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

The following year, he was given more minutes on the court. He averaged 20.9 minutes per game and was scoring 7.7 points, grabbing 3.4 rebounds and dishing out 0.7 assists per game for the Cougars.

In his final year at Washington, Bamba started all 31 games and averaged 15.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists while playing 32 minutes per game. Furthermore, he was converting 42.6% from the field.

After transferring to Villanova, Bamba continued his 100% starting record. However, his minutes on the court and points dropped. He averaged 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Wildcats.

How many recruits did Dana Altman secure from 2024 Spring transfer portal?

TJ Bamba now becomes Dana Altman's third portal commitment this spring. Now they have two strong starters at the SG position and would not have any problem replacing Jermaine Couisnard.

Prior to TJ Bamba, the Ducks added Stanford forward Brandon Angel and All-Conference MAC selection Ra'Heim Moss to their rotation. They will now have two scholarships to use before next season. One of these spots might go to N'Faly Dante, who averages 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 69.5% from the field.

However, this option will only continue if Dante's waiver to get an extra year back due to his 2020–21 injury season is accepted.

What do you think of TJ Bamba and Dana Altman's team going into the 2024–25 season?

