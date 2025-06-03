VJ Edgecombe, Kayleigh Heckel and more react as Arizona’s Carter Bryant declares for 2025 NBA draft

Carter Bryant's time at Arizona is over. He posted on Instagram on Monday that he has officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, drawing reactions from his fellow basketball stars, including VJ Edgecombe and Kayleigh Heckel.

Bryant had previously declared for the draft right before the deadline in April while keeping the option of returning to the Wildcats for his sophomore season. After going through the NBA draft process, the Arizona forward ultimately decided not to return to the Wildcats for the 2025-26 NCAA season.

Carter Bryant concluded his message by thanking his coaches and loved ones for their support throughout his basketball career.

"A special thank you to the managers along with the coaching staff for all of the times that your phones were blown up asking to get in the gym with me late nights and early mornings," Carter wrote.

"Finally, thank you to my loved ones for being with me every step of the way. With that being said, Tucson will always have the most special place in my heart and I have officially declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. Bear down."

Reactions flooded in for Bryant's Instagram post, which has received more than 9,100 likes.

Carter Bryant's Instagram post announcing his declaration for the 2025 NBA Draft drew reactions from his followers, including comments from VJ Edgecombe and Kayleigh Heckel. Source: Instagram/@carterdbryant

"Share the rock tho bro," Baylor star and likely NBA lottery pick VJ Edgecombe wrote.

"let's gooo," UConn transfer Kayleigh Heckel replied.

"Future bright," former NBA player Wilson Chandler commented.

"Be great fam," Arizona signee Koa Peat shared.

Bryant averaged 6.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game during his freshman season at Arizona. He helped the Wildcats secure a spot in this year's March Madness after finishing the regular season and the Big 12 Championship with a 22-12 overall record.

Carter Bryant finishes second in survey for most underrated player in 2025 NBA draft

ESPN published an article on May 28 asking 2025 NBA draft prospects about who they think are the most underrated players. Carter Bryant garnered three votes, finishing second to Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford.

Arizona guard Caleb Love thinks Bryant is a draft "sleeper" and "athletic freak." Meanwhile, Georgia's Asa Newell said Bryant is "super underrated" and has a game that will transition well to the NBA.

In ESPN's post-combine mock draft, Bryant is projected to go No. 14 to the San Antonio Spurs.

