Wagner vs. UNC injury report, March 19: Latest on Zaire Williams, Rahmir Moore and more

The first round of 2024 March Madness is here and the No. 1 seed in the West region, UNC, takes on No. 16 seed Wagner.

UNC (27-7) is coming off an 84-76 loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament Championship game. Wagner (17-15) beat Howard 71-68 in the First Four game to make it to the Round of 64.

Wagner vs UNC injury report

Heading into March Madness, UNC has no one on the injury report, while Wagner does have a few players out.

Due to the injuries, Wagner only has seven scholarship players on the roster, which has impacted their practice schedule.

“It was unorthodox at times, for sure," head coach Donald Copeland said, via TheScore. “I had to switch certain things. I had to change some of our drills differently. I had to come up with new things.

"My staff was phenomenal throughout this whole thing because I drive them as well, and then I’m also asking them to be token players as we prepare for other teams. They did it. They’re in great shape, I make sure of it.”

Zaire Williams, Wagner

Zaire Williams will miss the entire March Madness tournament due to a torn meniscus. He last played on December 10th and was averaging 9.3 points per game, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists before his injury.

Rahmir Moore, Wagner

Rahmir Moor is out indefinitely due to a wrist injury.

The Wagner guard last played on Nov. 14 and only played in three games this season. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2 assists.

Churchill Bounds, Wagner

Wagner senior forward Churchill Bounds didn't play in a single game this season due to a knee injury. Bounds was forced to undergo surgery.

Bounds suffered a knee injury in the summer, which forced him to miss Wagner's entire season.

