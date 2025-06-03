Walter Clayton Jr, AJ Storr and more react to Kansas' Hunter Dickinson's photoshoot with Klutch Sports Group

After Adou Thiero, Will Riley and Nolan Hickman, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson is the latest 2025 NBA draft prospect to join the Klutch Sports Group. The center did well in the NIL space throughout his college career, solidifying deals with CVS Pharmacy, Crush Soda and Adidas among others. However, this is the first time Dickinson will have a traditional agency representing him in basketball.
As he transitions from college to the NBA, Dickinson announced his new partnership with one of the biggest sports agencies through an Instagram post on Monday.
"I trust the next chapter because I know the author," he wrote.
As fans reacted to the center's latest endeavor, Walter Clayton Jr, AJ Storr and Zach Clemence also joined in.
"Everything optional champ," Clayton wrote.
"🙌," Clemence added.
"Yeah champ 🤝🏾," Storr commented.
Hunter Dickinson's former teammate, Noah Shelby, alongside Adou Thiero and Terrance Williams, also added.
"🤞🏾❤️," Shelby wrote.
"Bro do ya lift😂," Thiero added.
"🤍🤞🏼," Williams commented.
The Klutch Sports Group, founded by Rich Paul, represents some of the biggest names in the NBA, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. With that, Dickinson's alignment with the agency hints at a strategic step to begin his NBA journey.
Hunter Dickinson turned mockery into a business venture
Hunter Dickinson has often been mocked by fans about his age and tenure. So, when he hung his CBB jersey this offseason, he collaborated with LinkedIn to poke fun at the same.
"After 50+ brand deals, the NIL money’s drying up… so I did what any college athlete would do. I got on @linkedin. Now I’m figuring out what’s next and who’s hiring ..." he said in the video.
Hunter Dickinson was one of the most dominant bigs in the college circuit for the last five years. He averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks on 55.5% shooting. The skilled center is currently expected to be a second-round pick.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here