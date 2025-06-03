Walter Clayton Jr, AJ Storr and more react to Kansas' Hunter Dickinson's photoshoot with Klutch Sports Group

After Adou Thiero, Will Riley and Nolan Hickman, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson is the latest 2025 NBA draft prospect to join the Klutch Sports Group. The center did well in the NIL space throughout his college career, solidifying deals with CVS Pharmacy, Crush Soda and Adidas among others. However, this is the first time Dickinson will have a traditional agency representing him in basketball.

Ad

As he transitions from college to the NBA, Dickinson announced his new partnership with one of the biggest sports agencies through an Instagram post on Monday.

"I trust the next chapter because I know the author," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

As fans reacted to the center's latest endeavor, Walter Clayton Jr, AJ Storr and Zach Clemence also joined in.

"Everything optional champ," Clayton wrote.

"🙌," Clemence added.

"Yeah champ 🤝🏾," Storr commented.

Hunter Dickinson's former teammate, Noah Shelby, alongside Adou Thiero and Terrance Williams, also added.

"🤞🏾❤️," Shelby wrote.

"Bro do ya lift😂," Thiero added.

"🤍🤞🏼," Williams commented.

NCAA athletes comment on Dickinson’s stint with Klutch Sports | via @hunter.dickinson1/ig

The Klutch Sports Group, founded by Rich Paul, represents some of the biggest names in the NBA, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green. With that, Dickinson's alignment with the agency hints at a strategic step to begin his NBA journey.

Ad

Hunter Dickinson turned mockery into a business venture

Hunter Dickinson has often been mocked by fans about his age and tenure. So, when he hung his CBB jersey this offseason, he collaborated with LinkedIn to poke fun at the same.

"After 50+ brand deals, the NIL money’s drying up… so I did what any college athlete would do. I got on @linkedin. Now I’m figuring out what’s next and who’s hiring ..." he said in the video.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Hunter Dickinson was one of the most dominant bigs in the college circuit for the last five years. He averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 blocks on 55.5% shooting. The skilled center is currently expected to be a second-round pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Ajayankya Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here