Will Hunter Dickinson get drafted in 2025? A look at Kansas star's NBA prospects

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson is one of those collegiate stars who spurned a chance to be an NBA player at an earlier age in favor of developing his skills more in the collegiate level.

The 7-foot-2 big man declared his eligibility in the NBA draft in 2021 and participated in pre-draft workouts with the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He eventually withdrew from the draft and stayed in Michigan due to mock draft projections, which said that he would be a late-round pick.

Dickinson spent his next two seasons with the Wolverines before transferring to Kansas, where he played out his last two years.

In five seasons, the Alexandria, Virginia, native played 161 games and averaged 17.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks. He shot 55.6% from the field, including 33.9% from the 3-point line, and had a 72.9% clip from the free-throw stripe.

Dickinson averaged a double-double of 17.7 ppg and 10.5 rpg in two seasons with the Jayhawks and was a consensus second-team All-American in 2024 and a third-team AP and USBWA all-American last season.

Is Hunter Dickinson eligible for the 2025 NBA draft?

Yes, the 24-year-old Dickinson will be eligible for the 2025 NBA draft. However, his age is a decisive factor in his possible draft position in this year's event.

Most teams are looking for 19- or 20-year-old players who are more adept at the fast-paced play in the NBA. They can also be signed up for a longer period and teams won't worry about their ages unless they've reached their prime.

Dickinson can be drafted, but teams will take the risk of utilizing him for a short period of time due to his age. However, it's rare to have a 7-2 player who can post and shoot from the outside.

Hunter Dickinson's NBA draft landing spots

#1. L.A. Clippers

Ivica Zubac turns 29 this season. Although the Croatian center stayed healthy in the 2024-25 season (Zubac played a career-high 80 games and 32.8 minutes per game), he had a history of injuries that forced him to miss multiple games.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue might look for a backup and he has the No. 30 pick in the draft to select Hunter Dickinson and use him as a backup center in case Zubac is on the shelf for multiple games.

Dickinson's capability to shoot from outside the perimeter is also a distinct advantage for the team. It gives the Clippers a kickout option that could force the opponent's centers to guard him from deep, giving more space for slashers to operate.

#2. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota holds the first overall pick in the second round. The Timberwolves can use it for a backup center who can shoot from the perimeter and Hunter Dickinson might fit the bill. The 7-foot-2 center could become a third-stringer at first with Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid platooning in the position.

However, Gobert's legs and timing are starting to deteriorate, as he's sometimes a liability in small-ball sequences, forcing Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to use Reid as center. Dickinson could change the narrative and give the Timberwolves a big man who can shoot and guard the post.

#3 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn has five picks in the NBA draft, with four of them in the first round. The Nets have two centers in Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe, but they are the typical big men who consistently operate from inside the paint.

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez had European basketball experience wherein big men shoot from the perimeter and play physically inside the shaded area. Hunter Dickinson fits Fernandez's preference for a center. He is a career 33.9% shooter from the 3-point line and has a feathery touch from outside the free-throw range.

