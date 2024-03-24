"Was certainly trying to take out Caitlin Clark": Fans draw wild conclusions as Iowa star gets elbowed by Holy Cross guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy

During Saturday's first-round NCAA Tournament game, Holy Cross guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy was called for an intentional foul after making contact with Iowa's Caitlin Clark, hitting her across the face with her elbow in the second quarter.

Despite initial doubts about intent, the foul was upgraded following a review at the scorer's table, prompted by Clark hitting the floor and clutching her face. One fan expressed their interpretation of the incident on X:

"That was NOT an intentional foul on Bronagh Power-Cassidy. Was definitely a foul, but she certainly was trying to take out Caitlin Clark with an elbow right there!"

Here is how fans are reacting to this incident:

Clark, a remarkable 85% free throw shooter in her career, capitalized on the foul, sinking both free throws to extend the Hawkeyes' lead to seven in the second quarter.

As the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Clark is determined to lead the Hawkeyes to their second-consecutive Final Four appearance, propelled by her outstanding performance. Last season, Iowa defeated South Carolina in the national semifinal, igniting hopes for another deep tournament run.

Clark's dominance was evident in her statement after a recent victory over Nebraska, where she scored 30 points in the second half and overtime. She emphasized the intensity of NCAA Tournament play, acknowledging its significance and the team's need for relentless preparation:

"If you don’t have it for one night, your season’s over in the blink of an eye."

Iowa, now a top seed after three decades, hosted the first and second rounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. With Clark's stellar performances captivating audiences, there's anticipation for a potential showdown with top-seeded South Carolina in the national championship game, should both teams progress. The Gamecocks secured their opening-round victory against Presbyterian.

Caitlin Clark leads Iowa's comeback against Holy Cross

In a surprising turn of events, top-seeded Iowa found themselves locked in a tense battle against the underdog 16th-seeded Holy Cross during the first quarter of their matchup.

Caitlin Clark initially struggled to find her rhythm, managing just a solitary field goal and accumulating five turnovers. Despite Clark's early woes, Holy Cross capitalized on Iowa's mistakes, converting turnovers into crucial points, keeping the scoreline close at 23-21 in Iowa's favor by the end of the quarter.

Iowa struggled initially but adapte­d by dominating Holy Cross 25-9 in Q2, capturing a commanding 48-30 halftime lead. Clark, despite­ poor shooting, contributed 13 points, dished seven assists and grabbed five boards be­fore halftime. Her ove­rall impact remained substantial, underscoring he­r versatility.