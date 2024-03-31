WATCH: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey and Co. celebrate No. 2 LSU's Sweet 16 win with special dance moves

Defending champions LSU Tigers beat the UCLA Bruins 78-69 in a closely contested game on Saturday. The No. 2 Tigers advanced to the Elite Eight, where they will face last year's runner-up, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After the Sweet 16 win, coach Kim Mulkey busted a few moves with some of her players, including Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow, assistant coach Gary Redus and more, for a TikTok dance.

Flau'jae Johnson was the star of the night as she led the Tigers with 24 points and 12 rebounds. $1.8M NIL-valued (per On3) Reese added 16 points with 11 rebounds.

LSU takes a tough win home and will prepare for a rematch

The Tigers and the Bruins struggled to take off in the first quarter, but LSU managed to push a 10-point difference in the second quarter. This lead continued until the final few minutes of the third quarter before UCLA caught up again and a bit of back-and-forth ensued.

LSU trailed 66-67 with 1:46 minutes on the clock. Angel Resse, Flau'jae Johnson, Hailey Van Lith, and Aneesah Morrow all made two free throws that pushed the score to 78. Meanwhile, the Bruins only managed to bucket two points, thanks to Lauren Betts' free throws, within this timeframe.

In the post-game interview, Reese assessed her team's performance, saying:

"We've known all year it's gonna come down to the last plays and the last possession. Being able to get stops and scoring and being able to get stops and continue to score was really vital for us." (via CBS Sports)

“We’re the good villains,” Reese said. “We’re impacting the game so much and all of us are super competitive and want to win and do whatever it takes to win. We’re just changing the game." (via ESPN)

Flau'jae Johnson was the biggest reason for this win, and she spoke about her game later to the media.

“I think that I wasn’t scared of the moment,” Johnson said. “I really loved the delight. I love that underdog feeling. Coach Mulkey told me go do what you do, and I did.”

"I just love this team's togetherness. We just have that experience. My experience as a team is just flush it. Game was good, OK, cool, but we gotta watch film and we gotta dominate the next one as well."

LSU will take on Iowa in the Elite Eight on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes will be out for blood and try to avenge their championship loss last year at the hands of the Tigers.