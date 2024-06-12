WATCH: 3X National champ Dawn Staley sets the vibe with her perfect dance moves alongside South Carolina crew

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley showed off her incredible dance moves in a video posted to X/Twitter. Staley, along with Sania Feagin, Sakima Walker, Ashley Bruner and Markeshia Grant were dancing to "Can't Get Enough," by Tamia, in the Gamecocks' gym.

"CHALLENGE NOT ACCEPTED 🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️ @supremenia @ashleybruner_," the caption read.

After an undefeated season that culminated in her third national championship, Staley has been enjoying her off-season attending fashion shows and other sports games. She was even seen in Disney World celebrating the victory with her South Carolina coaching staff.

But dance break aside, it is now back to business for the Gamecocks coach. The team posted pictures of the first day of practice on Monday as they prepare for the quest to defend the title in the upcoming season.

South Carolina has the No. 3-ranked recruiting class in 2024, having added No. 14 Madisen McDaniel and No. 28 Adhel Tac to the roster. MiLaysia Fulwiley, Raven Johnson, Te-Hina Paopao and Tessa Johnson are all expected to make a healthy return for the upcoming season.

Dawn Staley shares the changes in her coaching methods over the years

Dawn Staley was recently featured on the cover of the 250th issue of SLAM Magazine. During the interview, Staley was asked if her approach to coaching has changed over the years. She replied:

"We’re in an era where we have to pivot. What worked 24 years ago will not work today. I’ll say this: The core principles of who I am as a person and coach doesn’t change. [The] battles I fight? They change.

"Take for instance, this year, my approach was entirely different than my approach in just the recent years (when) we had a group of players that got it. They understood the assignment and what they needed to do and they executed on and off the court, so they gave us no issues. I was just able to be a basketball coach."

Staley went on to detail how she had to work closely with the players in order to get them in shape and prepare them for the title battle.

What are your predictions for Dawn Staley's Gamecocks for the upcoming season? Let us know in the comment section below.

