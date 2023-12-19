WATCH: Angel Reese gets in the Christmas spirit as she shows off her unique “Bayou Barbie” tree

Angel Reese is embracing the holiday season by decking out her home in festive decor. Taking to Instagram, the LSU Tigers star showcased her Christmas tree adorned with pink "Bayou Barbie"-themed ornaments and garlands in a nod to her famous nickname.

Reese posted a photo and video showcasing her finished Christmas tree, writing "the Bayou Barbie tree is finally done" over the image.

Check out the video below:

After a Friday post posing alongside a Christmas tree surrounded by numerous gifts, the 21-year-old forward was in her holiday feels again over the weekend.

Reese showcased her Christmas tree on the heels of a 25-point, 14-rebound effort for No. 7 LSU in its 36-point thrashing of Northwestern State on Sunday. The young phenom has been on a tear since returning from a four-game absence. With her latest performance bolstering LSU to an 11th straight win and a 12-1 record, the Tigers remain focused on adding to their success.

Angel Reese restrained LSU HC Kim Mulkey during her eruption on the referee

Angel Reese had to physically restrain LSU coach Kim Mulkey as she erupted after a charging foul was called on Aneesah Morrow late in the Tiger's blowout win against Northwestern State.

Up 39 points with under five minutes left, Mulkey confronted the referee about the call, having to be held back by Reese. Despite players trying to restrain her, Mulkey persisted in her tirade and was assessed two technical fouls by referee Timothy Greene, leading to her ejection from the game. The Tigers finished the 81-36 rout with Mulkey in the locker room.

When asked about having to hold back coach Mulkey during her ejection-inducing outburst, Angel Reese brushed off the incident as "fun" in the postgame press conference. The 21-year-old explained that she shares her coach's intense passion for the game, adding that they will always have each other's backs, even in the most tense moments.

"It was actually kind of fun," Reese said. "We both have similar personalities, and we both like to win no matter the score, and of course, she's going to fight for us, and we're going to fight for her. So, that moment was fun because we know she's got our backs, and we've got hers."

Angel Reese and the Lady Tigers next play Coppin State Eagles (3-9) on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. ET.