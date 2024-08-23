WATCH: Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony cheers for Jake West showing dance moves on Lil Uzi Vert's viral song

Kiyan Anthony participated in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6 on Wednesday and videos from the off-the-court activities are going viral on the internet. After winning his NBA2K Tournament championship, Kiyan and the rest of the players enjoyed a night out on the top of an open bus.

Slam shared the video on Instagram on Thursday showing an excited Anthony filming fellow 2025 class prospect, Jake West, as he grooved to Lil Uzi Vert's 'Just Wanna Rock.'

Kiyan Anthony has been enjoying an exceptionally great summer as he impressed everyone with his skills during the Nike EYBL Tournament, the NBA Top 100 Camp and other basketball events. He was named the No. 1 recruit out of New York by ESPN.

At the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 6, Kiyan Anthony took over the show as he won the 2v2 tournament with Jerzy Robinson, a 2026 class prospect. He also scored 15 points in the 5v5 game.

Kiyan Anthony's incredible summer slowly draws to an end

As an incoming senior player at Long Island Lutheran High School, Kiyan Anthony has important college decisions to make before the season begins. After receiving offers from major programs across the country, the guard narrowed his list to six schools and it included his father, Carmelo Anthony's Syracuse, along with Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, Auburn and USC.

When speaking about joining the Orange, Kiyan said:

“Syracuse has a young core on the team now. I learned a lot about the coaches and their vision. They’re very together, I mean they’re still trying to figure everything out...When I speak with the coaches, they let me know the vision. The type of players they’re recruiting and who all they think will be around. I liked all the stuff I heard from them.”

However, he was also impressed with a ACC school, Florida State.

“I really liked their campus and how together they are there,” he shared with On3. “I feel like everyone on campus knows each other. Definitely, the football program stood out to me. I didn’t know all of their equipment and everything was so advanced. They have great facilities, I liked the locker room."

Despite all this, Kiyan Anthony is specific about his final choice and will only pick a team that has good coaching and a winning culture. As his father, Carmelo, had previously commented that Kiyan would not be a one-and-done player, it makes sense that he is taking his time to make the best choice.

What are your impressions of Kiyan Anthony and his performances over the summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

