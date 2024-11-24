WATCH: Cavinder twins dance to latest TikTok audio highlighting their overlooked basketball skills

The Cavinder twins have returned to the Miami Hurricanes and are helping the squad rack up wins. Miami (5-0) defeated Campbell 71-66 on Saturday, with Haley Cavinder raking in 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Hanna adding five points.

Since their return, Haley and Hanna have enjoyed success on the court, accompanied by social media support from their fans. They uploaded a TikTok video where they performed popular dances while lip-syncing to audio appreciating their hooping talents:

"Okay, so, Cavinder twins, they deserve an apology. I'm sorry, I was not familiar with your game. Cause last season all I remember was stuff like this — TikToks — which is fine, but like, I didn't see any highlights."

In the video, the sisters wore dresses, cropped biker jackets and knee-high boots.

Cavinder twins explain their basketball break

The Cavinder twins took a year-long break from college basketball after the 2023 season to focus on their social media presence and brand deals. Iin November 2023, Haley Cavinder revealed that she would return to play college basketball with the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cavinder twins appeared on the Dr. Phil show to elaborate more about her decision to start playing again.

"There was a time in my life that I was at the lowest point. And obviously, social media doesn't help with that. I think for me, personally, stepping away, it was definitely about my mental health," Hanna said.

"I definitely went through a year of mentally taxing. I think I was just done with it. I think I grew other passions outside of basketball and I was kind of ready to tie up the shoes."

Although Haley initially committed to TCU, she ultimately transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, joining Hanna in April 2024. Since reuniting, the duo has been making waves in Coral Gables.

The Miami Hurricanes will look to extend their unbeaten streak against the Charlotte 76ers on Friday at the BankUnited Center.

