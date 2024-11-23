Jake Ferguson "fell victim to" GF Haley Cavinder's "lethal" move against Campbell in a 71-66 win

Miami hooper Haley Cavinder's boyfriend Jake Ferguson was wowed by her performance against Campbell. She averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

During one of the highlights from the game, Haley breaks her defender's ankles and drains a three for Miami by linking with forward Natalija Marshall at the 6:14 mark. This move caught the Dallas Cowboys tight end's attention.

He wrote in an Instagram story:

"I've fell victim to the same move. Lethal."

Image Credit: @jakeferg84's Instagram story

The Dallas Cowboys TE has been supportive of his girlfriend's career. He was seen donning Haley Cavinder's Miami jersey before the Philadelphia Eagles game on November 10. Ferguson also showed off a tiny tattoo of his girlfriend's name on his right hand's ring finger.

The couple has been dating for over a year and celebrated their first anniversary in September.

"A year with my Shorty! Life with you is so much better. Would headbutt anyone for you❤️ #Terminal," Ferguson wrote.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared an inspiring message on Instagram about their body transformation

The Cavinder twins are not only known for their basketball prowess on the court but also for their passion for a healthy and fit lifestyle. They launched their fitness app "Twogether," which provides customized exercise plans to subscribers.

The twins shared their body transformation journey on their joint Instagram account. The video included them in various outfits, showing off their toned physique and describing how they got through their eating disorders and eventually got back on track by changing their attitude, priorities and diet.

"It took us years to understand that “less” is never the answer. Restriction and starving yourself can lead to many health issues that we are still dealing with today. We were both creatures of habit (almost too much) which caused us to create negative health problems and a restrict, restrict, restrict mentality for years.

"Finally, we found help, and after over a year of recovering from our eating disorder and fueling our bodies with the right nutrition, we are back on track 👏🏻"

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are helping the Miami Hurricanes make waves this season. They are 5-0 and will face the Charlotte 49ers on Friday at BankUnited Center.

