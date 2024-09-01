WATCH: Miami's Haley Cavinder's NFL beau Jake Ferguson shows off tiny tattoo of her name

Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder and NFL star Jake Ferguson have been in a romantic relationship since last year, officially confirming that they were dating in October 2023. Since then, the couple have frequently posted photos of their travels and date nights on social media for their fans to see.

On Saturday, the 5-foot-6 guard shared a clip with her beau, the Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, showcasing a new tattoo he got of Cavinder's name. The video begins with the Cavinder lip-syncing to Beyonce's "Sweet Dreams" while she playfully pulls Ferguson by his finger, revealing a tattoo on his right-hand ring finger. Ferguson then hugs her and kissed her.

"4liferrrrrr," Cavinder wrote as caption.

Trending

Hanna's rumored boyfriend, Carson Beck, also confirmed their relationship during an interview with ESPN earlier this week, according to the New York post article.

The rumor started a month back when Hanna posted a video featuring herself, Carson, Haley and Haley's boyfriend.

Haley Cavinder flaunts Jake Ferguson themed merch

Haley Cavinder expressed her admiration for Jake Ferguson by wearing custom themed Ferguson shirt. She posted the images of the shirt on her Instagram story with the following captions:

"Counting how the games til my TE season."

"the h + j 🥹🥹🥹 I'm obsessed omg."

Expand Tweet

However, things were not all positive for the social media sensation, as she had to face a lot of criticism earlier because of her relationship with Ferguson.

"I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend, like, coming at your features — I’m like, 'This is new and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it," Haley said on Cavinder twins' YouTube channel back in January.

"That’s not going to make anyone feel cool. So I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago."

The couple had a memorable trip to Santa Lucia, a Caribbean island, earlier this year. Haley Cavinder shared a series of images from the vacation on her Instagram, including the one where they posed on a yacht.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here