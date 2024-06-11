WATCH: Cavinder twins share warm photo dump from their Miami summer bash ahead of 2024-25 college basketball season

The Cavinder twins recently reunited when Haley Cavinder joined the Miami Hurricanes after de-committing from the TCU Horned Frogs to play with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder. The benefits of both being in Miami have been immediately apparent after they made their modeling debut at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week.

The twins have been making a splash on the Miami social scene since returning to college basketball amid juggling offseason training duties before the 2024-2025 basketball season tips off.

On Tuesday, they shared a warm photo dump of themselves on Instagram doing various activities, including training, posing during a photo shoot and having fun on a night out. The post was captioned:

"Summer has just begun🙌🏃‍♀️‍➡️☀️🫶🏼."

Hanna explains why the Cavinder twins almost parted ways

The Cavinder twins have always played together throughout their lives, and when they both retired from college basketball last season, it was a decision taken as a unit.

However, there was discontent between the twins for the first time, with Haley Cavinder admitting that she felt pressured to retire from college basketball alongside her sister.

Not long after, Haley announced her return to college basketball to play out her final year of eligibility with the TCU Horned Frogs. Hanna stayed on the sidelines to take care of their business interests.

It wasn't long before she also announced her return to college basketball with the Miami Hurricanes, and her sister, Haley, de-committed from TCU to join Hanna in Miami.

During a recent interview with "On3's Elite Series," Hanna explained why she decided to quit college basketball in the first place.

“When you’re in this position with social media, everything is out there,” Hanna said. “There were obviously more eyes, and I didn’t get a lot of minutes. Going through that season, that was the first time we didn’t really play on the court together. We’re constantly getting compared on social media.”

During their time in Miami, Haley was a starter who averaged 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, while Hanna was a bench option averaging 3.8 points, and for the first time in their careers, the Cavinder twins were both not starters.

“I tried to kill that fire,” Hanna said. “I honestly couldn’t watch too much [college basketball] because I knew it would just keep coming up. I was like, ‘No, there’s no opportunities for me.’ But I swear, right when you close that door, it opens… the fire is definitely back.”

The Cavinder twins are back playing together in college basketball as they always have and are surely gunning for more NIL opportunities as a duo.

