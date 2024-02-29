Texas forward Brock Cunningham's body check of Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Devon Williams midway through the Longhorns' 81-69 win on Tuesday night sparked a wild scene. The senior forward was ejected with a flagrant foul 2 for targeting, and fans threw objects, including water bottles, onto the court, leading to a rarely seen "administrative technical" to Texas Tech.

The collision, with Williams getting blindsided, happened in front of the announcers table and left Texas Tech fans in Lubbock furious.

The crowd got so out of hand that Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland intervened, asking fans to stop the unsportsmanlike behavior.

However, they did not seem to pay any attention to the request as one fan was escorted out by multiple security personnel for causing a fight in the stands.

Cunningham, who knows the Red Raiders well as he's played for five seasons in Texas, trolled fans while leaving the court. The 6-foot-7 senior later took to social media to call out fans, once again sharing a "Horns Up" clip of himself.

In-state rivalries are often intense, and the state of Texas has some of the most passionate college sports fans.

Texas fans continued to troll Texas Tech on social media

One fan shared their excitement for Longhorns' move to the Southeastern Conference as Texas will not play the Red Raiders in conference play again.

Another fan brought up a clip from their rivalry on the football field.

What is an administrative technical in college basketball?

An administrative technical is a penalty that is rarely given out to college basketball programs. It can be given out before, during or after the game and usually covers organizational errors such as:

Insufficient equipment/resouces An incorrect score count by the home team An ineligible player being on the court Calling excessive timeouts

The foul has the same effect as a normal technical, with the opposing team getting a free throw and possession of the ball. Before Texas Tech, the foul was once assessed to Syracuse for incorrect information on the team sheet in November 2023.

