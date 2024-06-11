WATCH: Dan Hurley "back to business" at UConn facility oversees training and enjoys every bit with players looking for a 3-peat

According to reports, Dan Hurley has refused a huge $70 million offer from the Los Angeles Lakers to continue coaching the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team. Despite being offered a lucrative six-year contract, Hurley will stay at UConn to help the Huskies in their bid to win a third straight NCAA title — something that UConn has never done before.

Meanwhile, Hurley’s dedication to UConn is clear. On Monday, he reassured his team of his commitment, emphasizing the championship culture they have built. In UConn's facility, Hurley was seen interacting with the players:

Dan Hurley's choice has resulted in some disorder in Los Angeles. After removing Darvin Ham as their head coach, the team is now looking at JJ Redick as the most probable successor. They are also considering James Borrego, who is an assistant coach at the New Orleans Pelicans.

This is a big deal for the Lakers. After being knocked out of the playoffs in the first round and Ham’s sacking in May, the team has a huge task ahead to get back to winning ways and persuade LeBron James to stay. On June 29, James’ player option for the 2024-25 season ends.

Under Dan Hurley's leadership, the Huskies have thrived. Their unexpected championship run in 2023 was followed by a dominant 2023-24 season, which included both the Big East regular-season and tournament titles. Hurley's prior success includes rebuilding programs at Wagner and Rhode Island after nine years as a high school coach at St. Benedict's Prep.

Dan Hurley chooses UConn Over Lakers, aims for historic three-peat

Dan Hurley confirmed he will remain at UConn, turning down an offer from the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. In a statement to CNN, Hurley expressed his gratitude, saying:

“I am humbled by this entire experience. At the end of the day, I am extremely proud of the championship culture we have built at Connecticut. We met as a team before today’s workout and our focus right now is on getting better this summer and connecting as a team as we continue to pursue championships,”

Hurley's choice ensures his opportunity to guide UConn to a third NCAA title in a row. No men's college basketball team has achieved this since UCLA won its seventh consecutive championship in 1973.

Dan Hurley has compiled a 141-58 record over six seasons at UConn. He was rewarded with a six-year contract worth $32.1 million, excluding performance incentives, last summer. According to Spotrac, Hurley would need to pay a $1.875 million fee to leave for an NBA position.

David Benedict, UConn’s athletic director, praised Hurley’s commitment in a statement:

“We are thrilled that Dan Hurley has made the decision to stay at UConn and continue building upon our championship tradition. He has helped return our men’s basketball program back to the pinnacle of the sport, and we’re grateful for his loyalty to UConn,”

UConn and Hurley are scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon.

