WATCH: Dawn Staley and South Carolina mascot Cocky dancing it out in open practice goes viral

Dawn Staley is just one win away from recording a historical run this season with the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team. They have gone on to record an impressive undefeated campaign and are now scheduled to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in this year's national championship final.

But before Dawn Staley gets to business, she does not shy away from indulging herself in some pregame fun ahead of taking on Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes. In a recent social media post that is going viral, we see Staley busting out a few dance moves with South Carolina mascot Cocky during open practice.

While Dawn Staley was initially hesitant, it did not take long for her to groove with Cocky on the court. You can watch the video of the interaction here:

Expand Tweet

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been cruising through their NCAA tournament games, apart from their Sweet 16 showdown with the Indiana Hoosiers. Dawn Staley's team emerged victorious against the Hoosiers by just four points as the final score read 79-75.

Also Read: Women's NCAA championship announcers today, April 7: Full list of broadcast personalities for March Madness Final

Dawn Staley shares her thoughts on the debate surrounding Caitlin Clark's collegiate legacy

During a recent press conference ahead of the national championship game against Iowa, Staley opened up about her thoughts on whether Caitlin Clark needs to win a national championship to cement her legacy. She said that winning a national title would put the Iowa star in the GOAT debate when it comes to the best women's basketball players in NCAA history.

Expand Tweet

"If Caitlin wins a championship, she's pretty damn good like yeah, she's the GOAT. I mean she's pretty damn good regardless. But, you know, winning a championship will seal the deal. I hope to the dear Lord she doesn't", Staley said.

Caitlin Clark has already broken several records this season. But winning a national title is still something that she needs to tick off her wishlist.

The national championship game between Iowa vs South Carolina is scheduled to kick off at approximately 3 pm ET.

Read More: Kamilla Cardoso best outfits: 5 times South Carolina star took the internet by storm owing to her unique fashion choices