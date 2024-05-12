WATCH: Duke-commit Cooper Flagg name-drops his best Jordan brand sneaker

In an Instagram video for SLAM magazine, 2024 top recruit Cooper Flagg participated in a round of rapid-fire questions where he was asked a few questions like best NBA, WNBA player of all time and more. His answers were Michael Jordan and Sue Bird.

For the question, "Best Jordan basketball sneaker of all time," Flagg answered:

"Air Jordan 4 Pine Green."

In addition to this, Flagg's best basketball team is the 1985-86 Boston Celtic and his best defender is Kawhi Leonard. He also named 'Faneto' by Chief Keef as his go-to pre-game hype song.

Flagg dominated high school basketball during his time at Montverde Academy. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.7 blocks, leading his school to a perfect 30-0 record this year. The 17-year-old belongs to the 2025 graduating class but reclassified to play in college from the 2024-25 season.

The road ahead for Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg committed to the Duke Blue Devils in October 2023. The 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year formed a solid bond with coach Jon Scheyer during recruiting. But Flagg's connection with Duke goes beyond as he followed former Blue Devil Jayson Tatum's game, which set the base for his own style.

Of all the 2024 recruits, Flagg ranks at the top due to his versatile and elite performances. He can easily shoot his three and finish his lobs while effectively defending himself from all positions. The small forward can also use his 6-foot-9 height to protect the rim and work in the low post position.

With few noticeable weaknesses, Flagg's focus in college lies in honing his skills so he can be NBA-ready immediately. Scouts have named him a one-and-done player, but it is yet to be seen how his game will transform as he plays on higher levels.

Cooper Flagg is predicted to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA draft and will be the first White American No. 1 pick since Indiana’s Kent Benson in 1977. He commented on this during an interview with The Washington Post.

“That’s a surreal feeling, knowing that’s history in a way,” Flagg said. “I definitely take pride in that, but I take even more pride in coming from Maine. (Going first) is something every kid dreams of. I’m definitely working toward that.”

After the disappointing season that Duke had, especially in March Madness, and losing most of his roster, coach Scheyer will rely on Flagg and other five-star freshmen Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel to lead next season.

What do you think of Cooper Flagg's potential in college? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Also read: Popular college hoops analyst ranks Cooper Flagg at the No. 1 spot as final 2024 basketball rankings are solidified