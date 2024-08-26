WATCH: Duke freshman Cooper Flagg's latest teaser on collaboration with New Balance

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is destined to be big even before he debuts in the NBA, and it's not just because of his basketball skills. The nation's top recruit and projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft teased a brand-new collaboration with New Balance.

New Balance posted a video on X on Monday morning to announce Flagg as the latest addition to the brand.

The teaser ad going viral features Flagg shooting hoops on a driveway court. Talking to ESPN, Flagg said:

“The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me. That makes this really different and special.”

This partnership is a massive win for New Balance, especially because its headquarters are 25 miles from Flagg's hometown in Newport, Maine. Flagg expressed how much the collaboration means to him, citing the brand's Maine roots and how they align with his family values.

With New Balance backing him, Flagg is ready to take the college basketball world and the sneaker industry by storm.

Cooper Flagg thankful for "incredible opportunity" with New Balance

Flagg has inked an impressive endorsement deal, akin to his growing status as one of the most anticipated NBA prospects in years. His blend of athleticism, defensive prowess and intensity has scouts and fans eagerly awaiting his college debut at Duke.

Talking about his New Balance deal to ESPN on Monday, Flagg shared:

"As a younger kid, I can think back to dreaming about things like this. It's an incredible opportunity, and I'm really blessed and grateful to be put in this position."

The Duke commit had a breakout senior season at Montverde Academy, where he averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, becoming the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

This partnership also signals New Balance’s commitment to becoming a major player in the basketball shoe market, aligning Flagg with other young stars like Tyrese Maxey and Jamal Murray.

