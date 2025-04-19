WATCH: Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder puts together a thoughtful engagement basket for twin Haley Cavinder ft. "Forever Fergy" shorts

Ex-Miami guard Hanna Cavinder was full of enthusiasm as she gave fans a play-by-play of twin Haley Cavinder’s engagement planning process. In a TikTok video on Friday, Cavinder broke down the plans that she had made ahead of Haley’s engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The former Miami star finished her final season with the Hurricanes, averaging 6.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 46.4%. Meanwhile, her twin sister Haley averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2%.

"engagement basket🤍🤍🤍," the caption read.

Hanna showed the contents of the basket as she previewed a tequila bottle and energy drinks. Cavinder also mentioned that brands had reached out to partner with the twins ahead of the engagement. She mentioned Under Armour’s partnership as they supplied sports bras for the duo and customized baseball tees for Haley, Hanna and Ferguson. They also provided Forever Fergy shorts as part of the package.

During her time with Miami, Hanna put up a total of 1,721 points, 432 rebounds, 510 assists and 197 steals. While Haley put up a total of 2,599 points, 1,077 rebounds, 609 assists and 187 steals.

Haley Cavinder shows off engagement ring in beachside photos

College basketball star and influencer Haley Cavinder announced her engagement to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in style after she posted a series of images on social media. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Cavinder posed in a white bikini outfit and wore a baseball cap backwards as she showed off her brand new oval-shaped diamond engagement ring.

Cavinder didn’t need a caption to mark the occasion as her photos made the announcement. In one shot, she posed sideways on a lounge chair in front of a balloon display spelled “engaged,” puckering her lips into a kiss while she extended her left hand toward the camera. Another picture showed her lounging with one knee up, making sure the ring was front and center.

Fans and followers quickly filled the comments with congratulations and fire emojis, clearly excited for the couple’s next chapter.

The two first connected in June 2023, when Ferguson slid into her DMs. The relationship became public as the couple has been spotted together multiple times since, both online and at public events.

Cavinder rose to fame not only as a standout guard but also as one-half of the Cavinder Twins on TikTok and Instagram. Ferguson, meanwhile, is coming off a strong season with the Cowboys and has been rising in popularity among NFL fans.

