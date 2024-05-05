WATCH: Former Alabama basketball star Nick Pringle shares exciting throwback video of 2023-24 season

Nick Pringle was one of the six Alabama Crimson Tide players that entered the transfer portal this offseason. On April 28, the forward took to his social media accounts to declare his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Pringle played for the Crimson Tide for two seasons and will suit up for the Gamecocks in his final year of collegiate eligibility.

On Saturday, the Seabrook, South Carolina native shared a montage of his 2023-24 season as Alabama made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Nick Pringle's performances at Alabama

Pringle transferred to Alabama through Garden City Community College in Kansas and played 70 games. While Pringle only started 16, he got some crucial minutes in Alabama's first-ever Final Four run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

As a senior, Pringle averaged 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. His best outing for the Crimson Tide was against the Clemson Tigers, where he scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three assists.

“It’s really rare to make it where I’m from,” Pringle said during Alabama’s March Madness run. “I just want to set that big example to everybody to make a change, to be a change. A lot of people come from great families but they get caught up in a lot of the extra stuff around it, so I’m really just trying to be a great role model.”

What's next for Alabama?

Along with Nick Pringle, Sam Walters (Michigan), Rylan Griffen (Kansas) and Davin Cosby (Wake Forest) have all found a new school.

There have been six transfer exits for coach Nate Oats' team, but the Crimson Tide have filled three through the transfer portal, adding Houston Mallette from Pepperdine, Chris Youngblood from South Florida and Aden Holloway from Auburn.

However, they have yet to replace the big man and are looking for options. One of the few names in the rumor mill is Clifford Omoruyi. He averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. It is now left to see if he will commit.

