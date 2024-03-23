WATCH: Former Heisman winner Johnny Manziel in house with electric cheers for Texas A&M in first round matchup against Nebraska

As the NCAA Tournament kicks off, the excitement is building around the first-round matchup between Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-10) and Texas A&M (20-14). In Selection Sunday, Nebraska Cornhuskers secured a No.8 seed and Texas A&M secured a No. 9 seed in the South region.

Having been to the tournament seven times before this, Nebraska looks for their first March Madness win. Texas is known for its best offensive rebounding team with an offensive rebounding rate of 42%, securing 17 second-chance points.

Amid the action, all eyes are on former Texas A&M quarterback, Johnny Manziel, in the stands. Famously known as "Johnny Football", is cheering for his college's basketball team.

Manziel rose to fame as a dual-threat quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies. His incredible performance during his freshman year secured him the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2012.

During his time in Texas, he became the first freshman in NCAA history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season. He also won other awards such as the Davey O'Brien Award and the Manning Award.

Manziel received an athletic scholarship from Texas A&M University where he played under coach Mike Sherman in 2011. However, after his sophomore season, he declared for the NFL draft and started his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. However, his NFL career was full of controversies, which cut short his time in the NFL.

Nebraska moving towards their eighth consecutive NCAA loss

Texas A&M v Nebraska

In the matchup between Nebraska Cornhuskers and Texas A&M Aggies, the score at halftime was 58-44.

Texas is leading the game with a fourteen-point advantage at the end of the first half. Should Nebraska lose, this will be the eighth consecutive loss in the NCAA tournament making it 0-8 from 0-7.

#3 Brice Williams and #53 Josiah Allick are leading Nebraska on the court. However, Texas' Wade Tyaloe IV and Manny Obaseki are outplaying, giving them the lead in this fierce matchup.

Before this Nebraska appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 1986, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1998, and 2014, making this their first appearance in ten years.

