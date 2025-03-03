WATCH: Former Michigan head coach Juwan Howard returns to Crisler Center with wife Jenine for son Jace's senior day

Former Michigan coach Juwan Howard returned to the Crisler Center as a parent. Howard, who serves as Brooklyn Nets' assistant coach, and his wife, Jenine, accompanied their son and Wolverines guard Jace Howard for the team's senior day celebrations.

Ad

From the Blavin Tunnel, Juwan and Jenine Howard walked together with Jace onto the court. They were showered with applause by fans who remembered the 6-foot-9 forward as an All-American player, a former coach and now as a parent to the fifth-year senior.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

According to the Detroit Free Press, Juwan arrived in Detroit on Saturday for the Nets' game against the Pistons. Brooklyn will play Tuesday night, visiting the San Antonio Spurs. It was why the senior day was moved to the penultimate home game of the season, instead of its last home game against Maryland on Wednesday.

Juwan and Janine Howard watched Jace Howard's montage on the gym's videoboard, highlighting his five-year career at Ann Arbor before he was introduced to the fans.

Ad

Jace played a career-high 30 games as a junior, but only 15 games in his fourth and fifth years at Michigan.

Aside from Howard, other seniors Vladislav Goldin, Rubin Jones, and Ian Burns were recognized at the ceremony. Goldin's parents flew in from Russia to watch their son be honored at the pregame activity. The Goldin family reunited for the first time in five years, arriving on Friday for the ceremony.

Senior Day festivities fail to pump up Michigan, suffering 20-point loss to Illinois

The event, however, failed to inspire No. 15 Michigan, as they suffered a 93-73 loss to Illinois on Sunday night.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Wolverines and the Fighting Illini played a competitive, low-scoring first half, with the visitors leading 31-30 at halftime. But as Michigan opened up its offensive game, its defense deteriorated, allowing Illinois to score 62 points in the final 20 minutes and suffer a 20-point loss.

Vladislav Goldin led with 22 points, making 11-of-15 shots and seven rebounds. Goldin was the only player in double figures for the Wolverines with Danny Wolf, Tre Donaldson and Will Tschetter adding nine points each.

Ad

Tre White led the Fighting Illini (19-11, 11-8) with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one block while Kasparas Jakucionis and Kylan Boswell contributed 17 markers each.

Michigan plays again on Wednesday against No. 16 Maryland (22-7, 12-6) for its last home game of the regular season and will travel to East Lansing for their rematch against No. 8 Michigan State (24-5, 15-3).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here