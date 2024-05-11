WATCH: Haley and Hanna Cavinder introduce their family members via latest IG video

Haley and Hanna Cavinder, along with their parents, Katie, Tom and their three sisters, Brandi Perkins, Brooke Cavinder and Natalie Cavinder, came together for a cute family video.

Tom Cavinder, a former collegiate basketball player at Nova Southeastern University, can often be spotted on the sidelines cheering the twins. He first waves at the camera before their mother and the twins with their siblings enter one after the other.

Hanna posted the video on her Instagram with the caption:

"all 6 of us @haleycavinder"

After taking the 2023-24 season off, the Cavinder twins are back to play basketball in their final college eligibility year. Haley had initially committed to play for TCU in the 2024-25 season, but decommitted in April, a day after Hanna announced her return to the University of Miami.

With them returning to college basketball, opportunities abound for them both on and off the court.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder's parents initially did not approve of them becoming influencers

Besides their on-court exploits, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were popular off the court and were one of the first class of student-athletes to make huge money off of NIL deals. They transferred from Fresno State to Miami to expand their audience. NIL was introduced in July 2021 and by April 2022, the twins had four million followers on TikTok.

The twins' parents, however, could not understand the influencer's life. Their mom, Katie, told GQ.

"We were not big fans of it. My husband and I would be like, Why are you guys dancing around in front of your phone? How in the heck how are you going to make money from that?"

But this helped them in the long run as Hanna Cavinder explained the opportunities NIL provides (via Fox News):

"Name, image and likeness throughout college, just taught us so much about how to invest our money. We got with the right team, a great attorney. My dad always would tell us, it's not a four-year plan, it's a 40-year plan. So, we kind of came from a business side of things."

"And then just always to remember to invest, long-term wise. We wanted to create a brand and a successful business, and honestly, that's all due to NIL and the connections and relationships that we built."

Right now, their joint social accounts have around 300k followers on Instagram and 4.5 million on TikTok. They are reported to earn around $2 million annually with the scope for more as they return to college.

Aside from making money from their brand deals, Haley and Hanna Cavinder also host a podcast, "Twin Talk." They were initially set to make a WWE debut, but that is on pause for now.

What do you think of Haley and Hanna Cavinder's return to Miami? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Cavinder Twins share glimpses of their Texas to Florida transition with an eventful photodump