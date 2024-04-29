WATCH: High school video of Keon Coleman's hoop skills resurfaces after Buffalo Bills pick ex-FSU WR in Round 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Brandon Beane, General Manager of the Buffalo Bills picked Keon Coleman in the second round of NFL draft on Friday. Beane praised the attributes of Coleman as a wide receiver after the selection and now, Keon's basketball skills have also attracted attention on social media.

Keon played football and basketball in the high school Opelousas Catholic Vikings. In a recently emerged video on social media, the high-rising dunks, dribbling skills, and long-range shooting of Coleman's high school years caught the fans' attention.

Coleman averaged 26 points per game in basketball as a junior in the Vikings. He led the team to a 10-2 record during the time. Coleman was awarded Opelousas Catholic All-Time Scorer in Boys' Basketball when he signed for Michigan State University.

During his college years, he continued with both football and basketball. Coleman joined the basketball team in January 2022 and played as a freshman under coach Tom Izzo. He played six games and averaged 0.8 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.0 assists.

After the second-round loss in the NCAA tournament, Coeman bid goodbye to intercollegiate basketball. After the 2022 college football season, Coleman decided to focus on football alone.

Why did Keon Coleman leave basketball?

After the run of Spartans ended in the 2022 NCAA tournament, Coleman took time to reflect. He later shared that playing two sports would mean how much "would I be hurting myself without getting healthy." He chose to focus on football and prioritize health, subsequently.

He talked with the coach Tom Izzo who was supportive of his decision. Izzo too agreed that Coleman should focus on football and academics in a conversation he later recounted in January 2023:

“Keon Coleman and I spoke at length this week and we came to the joint decision that it would be best for him to focus on his football career and not join the basketball team at this time. Keon had a great football season and it’s in his best interests to take the next few months to get ready for spring football, while also taking care of his academic obligations."

Coleman's athletic sense as a multi-sport athlete makes him natural at a giridon. His potential will add great value to the Buffalo Bills.

