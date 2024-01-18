$879,000 NIL-valued Keon Coleman shows off unique basketball skills sinking behind-the-back shot from halfcourt

Florida State's Keon Coleman is one of the big-name wide receivers who'll be in the NFL draft this year. The first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference wide receiver transferred to Florida State after playing for the Michigan State Spartans for two years. Beyond being a dual-threat football star, what many may not know about Coleman is that he's also a two-sport athlete.

Coleman posted a reminder on his Instagram story and X page in the form of a perfectly executed backshot taken from halfcourt. The clip is all you need to see that the talented receiver is not a newbie in basketball.

That shouldn't come as a surprise. Keon Coleman had a stint with the Michigan State Spartans men's basketball team as a freshman.

Tracing Keon Coleman's athletic journey

The 20-year-old Louisiana-born athlete excelled at both basketball and football at Opelousas (Louisiana) Catholic School. Amid interest from multiple schools, he signed with Michigan State to play football and basketball.

Coleman enrolled at Michigan State in 2021, playing 10 games for the Spartans, mostly on special teams. Nonetheless, he recorded seven receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Following the conclusion of the regular season, Coleman played six games for the Spartans men's basketball team.

Coleman stepped up in his sophomore year, becoming a starter in the Spartans' offense. He ended the 2022 season as the team's leading receiver with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns and was named third-team All-Big Ten.

Following the 2022 season, Coleman transferred to Florida State. His impact on the Seminoles was immediate. He had 658 yards and 11 touchdowns receiving as the Seminoles ended the regular season unbeaten.

He was also named to the First-Team All-ACC at three positions: wide receiver, all-purpose and specialist. He became the only other college football star to be included in a first-team honor in three different positions apart from Will Shipley.

As he's made his impact on the field, Coleman also added great value off the field. The NFL-bound star receiver has an NIL value of $879,000. He's the 31st highest-valued college football player, according to the On3 College Football NIL ranking. With his 217,000 social media following spread across Instagram, X and TikTok, Coleman is a vibrant brand.

His NIL deals include one with Tallahassee DCJ, which he signed in October. He is expected to increase in value as he prepares to enter the pros.

