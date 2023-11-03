Keon Coleman 40 time: How fast is FSU WR?

Keon Coleman, a talented wide receiver for the Florida State Seminoles, has been making waves in college football. Known for his exceptional speed and football IQ, Coleman's 40-yard dash time is a topic of great interest for NFL scouts.

Coleman's 40-yard dash time is a testament to his explosive athleticism. Projected at 4.57 seconds, it's slightly slower than the league average, but it's essential to remember that speed is just one component of a wide receiver's skill set.

How fast is Keon Coleman

While the projected time may not place him in the elite category of speedsters, Keon Coleman's performance on the field tells a different story. His 40-yard dash time is an impressive 4.45 seconds, putting him in the 69th percentile for his position group.

This outstanding time demonstrates his ability to accelerate quickly and maintain his speed downfield, a critical factor for wide receivers looking to create separation from defenders.

Keon Coleman's player profile

Coleman's journey to the Florida State Seminoles has shown his adaptability and determination. Originally starting his collegiate career with the Michigan State Spartans, he made the bold decision to transfer to Florida State for the 2023 college football season.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 215 lbs, Keon Coleman possesses the ideal physical attributes for a wide receiver at the NFL level. His height, combined with his impressive 40-time, makes him a formidable opponent on the field. His ability to track the ball, optimize his breaks and separate from defenders throughout his routes separate him from other college WRs.

Coleman's performance in his sophomore season at Michigan State in 2022 solidified his position as a rising star. With 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors.

In addition to his football prowess, Keon Coleman's experience as a talented basketball player under coach Tom Izzo at Michigan State in 2021 showcases his overall athleticism and competitive spirit.

With impressive physical attributes and a track record of success, Coleman is a prospect to watch in the 2024 NFL draft.

His adaptability, football IQ and ability to create separation make him a promising addition to any NFL team desiring a dynamic wide receiver. As he continues to make a name for himself in college football, Coleman looks set for an NFL future.