"This is a treat just to watch him play"- Michigan coach Tom Izzo in awe of Steph Curry as the Warriors face a do-or-die game

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo recently opened up about Steph Curry on NBC. Curry was recently named All-NBA 2nd Team and the guys from NBC wanted to know Izzo's thoughts on him.

Ever since Steph Curry's college years, Tom Izzo had always been impressed with his style of play. He immediately recognized Curry's talents and is now in awe of how he drastically improved his game as a professional basketball player.

Steph now has a fan in Izzo who apparently loves to watch him play, even during his pre-game warm-ups. Coach Izzo said:

"I watched him. I remember seeing a game at the Palace when he was a sophomore or a junior. They beat Iowa, and Iowa was really good. I said 'Wow! That kid's good.' Well, he's a lot better now. He is a special player. This is a treat just to watch him play."

Can Steph Curry keep the Warriors' playoff hopes alive?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are currently in a sticky situation. After getting beat by the LA Lakers 104-101 in Game 4, the Purple and Gold now have a commanding 3-1 series lead. Luckily, the Warriors will host the Lakers in Game 5, which should help them boost their confidence in winning and forcing a Game 6. However, easier said than done given how the team has performed so far.

In Game 4, while it seemed like Golden State had LA figured out, their lack of consistency on offense got the best of them. Steph Curry was the only player on the Warriors squad who truly poured his heart out in the game. Despite a disappointing loss, Curry finished with a triple-double outing. He added 31 points, 14, assists, and 10 rebounds.

As usual, Jordan Poole didn't do anything significant and Klay Thompson was also absent with his shots in Game 4. Given how only Curry has been getting the job done for his team, it's difficult to say whether the Warriors can force a Game 6 or not. Hopefully, the rest of Golden State's bench can step up to challenge to keep their playoff season alive.

