WATCH: Holy Cross swim team bursts out of pool in speedos to distract Boston Uni player at the free throw line

The recent college basketball game between Holy Cross and Boston had a peculiar moment that fans will remember. Teams of other sports showing support in the same athletic program is a mark of good sportsmanship. The Holy Cross men's swimming team did just that by showing up for their basketball counterparts.

When Boston's Ethan Okwuosa lined up to make his two free throws in the first half, the Holy Cross men's swim team came out from the pool next door in their speedos to try and distract the Boston player and make him miss his mark.

Fans attending the game took it positively, leading to the hilarious moment now going viral on social media. The almost naked men in their speedos tried their best to distract Ethan Okwuosa. But Okwuosa was locked in focus and converted both free throws to give Boston a 39-33 lead in the first half.

Holy Cross makes an impressive comeback to take home the victory

The game was very close to the end as both teams gave their best on the court. In the end, the Crusaders took home a 65-63 victory. Caleb Kenney recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds and two assists to give the Crusaders the winning push.

The Boston Terriers were behind 57-64 with just 47 seconds in the second half. Despite Miles Brewster scoring a pair of free throws along with Okwuosa's layup point, it did not prove enough for them to take home the victory at the Hart Center Arena. With this loss, the Terriers are 8-14 so far, while the Crusaders recorded their first win in three games.

