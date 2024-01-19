WATCH: Indiana State fan nails incredible full-court putt and bags $10,000 prize during the Sycamores vs. Bears showdown

The recent Indiana State vs. Missouri State basketball game witnessed a once-in-a-blue-moon spectacle that had fans roaring with excitement. Mind you, this was not an in-game moment. Rather, it was an impressive golf shot by a certain Sycamore fan that led to him winning a huge sum of money.

During the halftime show at the Hulman Center, Indiana State senior Camden Harden showcased his golf skills as part of the EPIC Insurance Putt for Dough! Harden left everyone in awe when he managed to successfully putt a full-court shot, winning a prize of $10,000.

The Indiana State senior could not believe the feat he had just accomplished as his emotions took over. After successfully putting the ball, Harden was seen celebrating his sweet victory with a cheque for $10,000! Safe to say that his grandchildren will hear about it to no end someday!

Indiana State Sycamores beat the Missouri State Bears 88-66

To top it off, the Sycamores managed to go on and clinch an 88-66 victory on their home turf. Ryan Cowell helped create the momentum for the Sycamores, scoring 18 of his 25 points in the second half. He also went on to record five rebounds and three assists for his team in their victory at Hulman Center.

Apart from Cowell, Robby Avila was also one of the top scorers for the Sycamores, compiling 24 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. The other top scorers were Jayson Kent, with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and 2 assists, along with Isaiah Swope, who scored 13 points with one assist.

With this victory, the Sycamores have now compiled a 15-3 overall campaign (6-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference). They will now be on the road, heading to their next game against Murray State on January 22nd. The game will be played at the CFSB Center, and fans can watch the game live on ESPN2. It is expected to be broadcast at around 5 p.m. ET onwards.

