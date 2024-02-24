WATCH: Iowa's Caitlin Clark gets into heated argument with Yarden Garzon amid upset loss vs. Indiana

Caitlin Clark steals the limelight with her magical skillset on the floor. Arguably, Clark is in the midst of one of the most illustrious seasons of her college basketball career.

A week after surpassing Kelsey Plum's record, Clark entered a sold-out crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with fans anticipating a performance worth the wait and long queue. Unfortunately, the night didn't pan out that way.

No 16 The Indiana Hoosiers upset the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes 84-57. The substantial difference was due to an extraordinary display in the second half by the Hoosiers, while Clark's squad struggled to regain their momentum.

Caitlin Clark engaged in a heated confrontation with Yaden Garzon, demanding a foul and creating a brief commotion between the teams amid an intense match-up. Here's the video:

Indiana wasted little time in displaying their intention to contain Clark during the early stages of the game, leading to a significant increase in physicality. The tension escalated to a breaking point during the second quarter when Yarden Garzon of Indiana and Clark engaged in a heated argument after a foul.

Clark's ability to attract large crowds and generate intense competition is remarkable. It's a well-known fact that opponents strive to bring their A-game against her, and Indiana was no exception.

They rose to the challenge and restricted Clark. It's worth mentioning that the tickets for the Big 10 conference championship tournament, in which Iowa is a participant, have already been sold out.

The Indiana Hoosiers were humbled by Caitlin Clark in their road meetup on Jan. 13, and the Hoosiers avenged the Iowans on their home ground.

Also Read: In Photos: Caitlin Clark’s popularity on display as fans queue up for Iowa’s clash with Indiana at Assembly Hall

An off-night for Caitlin Clark

Iowa vs. Indiana

Clark showcased her incredible skills on the court, coming close to a triple-double, registering 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. However, despite her best efforts, she struggled to find her groove against the Hoosiers, shooting a disappointing 8-of-26 from the field.

Despite the loss, though Clark and Co. are still alive in their hopes of winning the national championship. One poor night doesn't make their fans disheartened, but No. 4 Iowa is setting up anticipation for their Big Ten conference.

Also Read: Will Caitlin Clark declare for the 2024 WNBA? Exploring the possibilities of Iowa's pro plans