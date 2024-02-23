Iowa's Caitlin Clark is breaking records on and off the court. She has surpassed Kelsey Plum by becoming the highest scorer of career points in the NCAA.

The date was Feb. 15, when Clark wrote history, shattering Plum's long-standing career mark of 3,527 points. The remarkable feat occurred during a convincing 106-89 triumph over the Michigan Wolverines, as Clark closed the game with 3,569 points.

Now that Caitlin is back on court, she has created an unofficial record for having a long queue before the arena she plays in. It's the longest queue ever in women's basketball.

"This line for Iowa and Caitlin Clark is insane!!!! Literally wraps around the entire assembly hall. And we’re still 2+ hours from the tip," one tweeted.

"the line to get into the assembly hall for Iowa vs. Indiana. crazy stuff," tweeted another.

Clark and her Hawkeyes squad, in the final stretch of the regular season, paid a visit to the Indiana Hoosiers.

Fans, eager to see their favorite star, patiently lined up for hours outside the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, awaiting their turn to enter.

What does Caitlin Clark's 2023–24 season look like?

Clark's year has been characterized by dominance in both statistical and financial aspects.

When it comes to her statistics, she boasts an impressive average of 31.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. Moreover, her shooting percentages are exceptional: 48.1% from the field, 40.1% from beyond the arc and 83.2% from the free-throw line. and likely to win the first national championship.

Considering her financial success, Caitlin Clark has inked contracts with top-tier companies like Buick and Nike. She also signed a multi-year deal with Gatorade, one of the major NIL achievements in Clark's NCAA career. She's one of the very few to bag deals with such a prestigious firm.

According to On3, Caitlin Clark has amassed a wealth of $818,000 and is fifth among women athletes and 29th among overall college athletes, which could improve if she enters the WNBA. According to Spotrac, Caitlin Clark's WNBA contract is predicted to cost about $338,056.

