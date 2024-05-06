WATCH: Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall and crew show off colorful manicures as part of offseason fun

The college basketball season ended with a bang for Iowa’s Gabbie Marshall and her teammates. While Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin moved on to the WNBA and Marshall is headed in a new direction with her life, other Hawkeyes will come back for another year of college basketball.

But way before the fall semester arrives, team members indulged themselves in the self-care activity of manicures. Playing with painted nails or with acrylic extensions can irritate some. Because nail extensions limit the mobility of fingers, this pleasure is reserved for offseason days.

In a video, Gabbie Marshall, Molly Davis, Kennise Johnson, Hannah Steuelke and others showed off their colorful and vibrant manicures.

What is next for Gabbie Marshall after the 2023-2024 season?

Marshall was one of the key members of the Iowa Hawkeyes who helped the team rise to fame, along with her former teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin. She was a 3-and-D specialist who was nicknamed “the Spark.”

Gabbie gave some of her best performances in Iowa's March Madness run. She ended her five-year Hawkeyes career as the program’s first player to record 200 3-pointers and 200 steals in a career.

During the first years when she played as a starter, only Clark played more minutes. So, what is on Marshall’s horizon after she finished her collegiate career?

The Cincinnati native plans to pursue a master’s degree in occupational therapy at the University of North Carolina.

In the 2023-2023 season, she averaged 6.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes per game in 36 games.

Despite Gabbie Marshall and the Hawkeyes not winning a national championship, their contributions to the program will be remembered by many for a long time.

“We’ve been together for so long through the ups and the downs and everything in between,” Marshall said, according to the Daily Iowan. “We’ve done pretty much everything together for these last five years, and I will have them in my life forever.”